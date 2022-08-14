Another Gutman goal earns Atlanta United draw with Cincinnati

Atlanta United had the better of the play in the opening minutes. A shot by Araujo was deflected early, followed by Almada hitting the bar in the eighth minute.

The hard work paid off with a goal by Almada in the 17th minute to give his team a 1-0 lead. Araujo was credited with the assist, his fourth. The goal, struck into the upper right corner from 18 yards, was Almada’s fourth.

Moreno hit the crossbar in the 24th minute after Gutman and Wiley combined to create a turnover in the Cincinnati’s defensive third.

Rios Novo dove to his left to parry a shot from Brenner in the 26th minute and preserve his team’s lead.

Former Atlanta United player Brandon Vazquez scored his 15th goal to tie the game at 1 in the 29th minute. The sequence started with a poor pass Purata to Gutman about 22 yards from goal. Cincinnati jumped on the turnover. Vazquez finished from close range.

Cincinnati took a 2-1 lead in the 41st minute on a goal from Brenner, who hit a header that Purata tried to stop from going into the goal. Instead, the ball bounced off his chest and into the net. The sequence started with a Cincinnati corner kick. It’s the ninth goal allowed on a set piece (non-penalty kicks) by Atlanta United this season, according to whoscored.com.

Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

Araujo was denied from close range by Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano in the 44th minute.

Pineda put on Josef Martinez, searching for his 100 goal in MLS, for Cisneros and Brooks Lennon for his first appearance since June 19 in place of Ronald Hernandez in an attempt to find the tying goal in the 59th minute.

In another attempt to spark the offense, Pineda subbed on Edwin Mosquera for Moreno and Dom Dwyer for Wiley in the 69th minute. Dwyer became a second striker beside Martinez.

After looking so fluid in the first half while putting three of its 13 shots on goal, Atlanta United didn’t put a shot on goal in the second half until the 69th minute.

Gutman came through in the 83rd minute with a tap-in from a few yards away. Martinez and Almada were credited with assists. It was Martinez’s fourth assist and Almada’s team-leading seventh.

Rios Novo made a diving save to his left in the 88th minute to keep the game even.

Almada just missed reaching a header on a cross by Mosquera in the game’s final seconds that could have won the match.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week, but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

August 6 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1

August 13 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE