Atlanta United looks meek in loss at Portland

With the loss, Atlanta United (8-12-9) will be at least five points behind the seventh-place team for the final spot in the playoffs. Atlanta United has five games to try to make up that deficit. It fell to 1-9-5 on the road this season.

“The wingbacks, or whoever was out, was trying to put balls into the box,” wingback Brooks Lennon said. “We didn’t have the numbers that we that we expected, that we want, that we prepare for. So that was an issue for us tonight. Obviously, you’ve got to give credit to Portland and their defense. I thought they played well tonight. But yeah, back to the drawing board and get back to film and understand the reasons why we didn’t create as many chances as we normally do.”

Lennon said he felt the team didn’t move the ball from side to side quickly enough. The team created just nine chances.

“If you don’t move a team quickly from side to side, shift the ball quickly, one or two touches, you’re gonna get yourself in trouble and you know, that’s what happened to us,” Lennon said.

Pineda handed Raul Gudino his first start for the team in goal, replacing Rocco Rios Novo. The rest of the starting 11 was composed of striker Ronaldo Cisneros, supported by Thiago Almada, who earlier in the day was selected for Argentina’s preliminary roster for friendly games scheduled in September, and Luiz Araujo, with the central midfield consisting of Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra, paired together for the second consecutive game. The three centerbacks were Alan Franco, JuanJo Purata and Andrew Gutman. Lennon and Caleb Wiley were the wingbacks.

Gudino was selected partially because Rios Novo was responsible for two of the goals scored by Philadelphia in Wednesday’s 4-1 loss. The team had given up 12 goals in its past four games. Gudino was the fourth different goalkeeper used by Atlanta United this season. Gudino said Pineda told him that he’s been working hard, which is why he started.

Atlanta United didn’t put its first shot on goal until the 31st minute when Araujo got in one-on-one with Portland’s Aljaz Ivacic, who saved the first shot. The deflection went to Cisneros, who sliced his shot way wide from 12 yards.

Purata was called for a foul against Santiago Moreno in the penalty box in the 37th minute, resulting in a penalty kick for Portland. Moreno buried the kick into the upper left corner to give the Timbers a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute. Gudino guessed correctly but couldn’t stop the shot. It was the Timbers’ first shot on goal.

Despite playing against one of the worst defenses in MLS, Atlanta United created just three chances in the first half and put just one of its four shots on goal.

Pineda brought on Amar Sejdic for Ibarra to start the second half.

Held to one shot, which wasn’t on goal, through the first 16 minutes of the second half, Pineda put on Martinez and Edwin Mosquera in the 63rd minute for Cisneros and Wiley in an attempt to spark the offense.

It didn’t work.

Portland took a 2-0 lead in the 82nd minute on a penalty kick by Dairon Asprilla after Sosa fouled Diego Chara in the penalty box.

“Right off the game I’m frustrated, upset,” Pineda said. “But obviously we don’t gain anything. We need to overcome this part. Try to analyze the game. Try to see the next one next week, how we can approach that and how we can do it better.”

Still, despite winning just one of its previous six games, Atlanta United’s players still believe they will make the playoffs.

“Of course,” Gudino said. “We’re aware that we’ve got five games left, five finals. We have to play them like that. We’re going to try and take the maximum amount of points possible. And then once you’re in the playoffs, totally different competition.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

Aug. 6 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1

Aug. 13 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

Aug. 17 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

Aug. 21 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 2

Aug. 28 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 2

Aug. 31 Philadelphia 4, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 4 Portland 2, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE