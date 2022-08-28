Atlanta United earns crucial win against D.C. United

Manager Gonzalo Pineda again elected to not start Martinez and Marcelino Moreno, instead choosing Ronaldo Cisneros, Thiago Almada and Luiz Araujo as the front three, supported by Amar Sejdic and Santiago Sosa, who were paired together for the second consecutive game, wingbacks Brooks Lennon and Caleb Wiley, centerbacks Purata, Franco and Andrew Gutman, with Rocco Rios Novo in goal.

Atlanta United’s best chance came in the 27th minute, when an 18-yard shot by Sejdic forced a diving save from David Ochoa.

Atlanta United kept the pressure on D.C. United throughout the half but put only three of its 11 shots on goal.

D.C. United made the hosts pay with a goal by Ravel Morrison in the 47th minute. The shot was a half-volley from 25 yards that dipped into the lower right corner of the goal. It was D.C. United’s first goal in 496 minutes.

Atlanta United didn’t wilt, which has been an issue this season. Instead, it answered two minutes later with a header by Franco into the right corner. It was Franco’s first goal. Almada was credited with the assist, his team-leading ninth.

D.C. United took back its lead in the 55th minute on a header by Ola Kamara, who was a first-half sub for an injured Taxi Fountas. Kamara got past Franco for a close-range shot from a cross by Chris Durkin on the right.

Pineda brought on Martinez in the 60th minute in place of Cisneros in an attempt to find the tying goal.

Unmarked, Martinez answered with a header in the 62nd minute to tie the game at 2. Lennon was credited with the assist.

Martinez had two more chances in the next few minutes as Atlanta United pressed for a third goal.

Purata provided the goal in the 70th minute with a header. It was the second consecutive game that the centerback scored. All three of his goals this season have come on headers. Lennon was credited with another assist.

