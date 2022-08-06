Andrew Gutman’s late goal lifts Atlanta United past Seattle

Manager Gonzalo Pineda, trying to defeat mentor Brian Schmetzer, selected 10 of the 11 players who started last week’s 0-0 draw at Chicago. Josef Martinez and Cisneros were paired at striker with Luiz Araujo on the right wing and Thiago Almada as attacking midfielder. The central midfield was composed of Santiago Sosa and Rossetto. Fullbacks were Caleb Wiley and Aiden McFadden, in for the injured George Campbell, with Alan Franco and JuanJo Purata as the centerbacks in a back four. Rocco Rios Novo started in goal.

Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1 (match statistics)

Atlanta United got an important first goal in the 23rd minute when Cisneros’ shot went off Nouhou and into the net. Cisneros was credited with his seventh goal, Araujo with his third assist and Wiley with his first assist. The sequence started with Wiley, on the left, playing a pass into space for Araujo to run onto. He crossed it back into the box to the back post to Cisneros, who struck it with his left foot. The goal featured everything Pineda has wanted to see on offense: a run into space, a ball played into space to that runner, a cross hit from the end line, which Pineda has described as a Primary Assist Zone, multiple options in the 18-yard box, a shot and, of course, a goal.

The goal was important because Atlanta United is 73-13-17 when scoring first, including 6-2-2 this season and 5-0-2 at home.

Rios Novo kept the game scoreless with a diving save to his left in the 31st minute to deny Jordan Morris from scoring on a diving header. Rios Novo touched the ball, which then bounced off the post and back to him.

Rossetto was forced off in the 43rd minute with an apparent ankle injury. Marcelino Moreno replaced him, which was interesting because Moreno has rarely, if ever, played as a defensive midfielder. Pineda switched the formation to use Sosa as a single defensive midfielder, with Moreno and Almada playing as attacking midfielders.

Araujo was denied in the 53rd minute by the foot of Stefan Frei after he got into the box and toe-poked a shot at goal.

Raul Ruidiaz came on for Seattle in the 55th minute in an attempt to find the tying goal.

Pineda countered by bringing on Franco Ibarra for Cisneros in the 75th minute. Moreno moved to the right wing, and Ibarra slotted in beside Sosa to shield the back line.

The move didn’t work.

Seattle got its tying goal in the 68th minute on a shot by Roldan. Seattle unbalanced Atlanta United’s defense with a nice 1-2 combination of passes in the center of the pitch about 25 yards from goal. Roldan was the first to reach the loose cross and beat Ibarra to create enough space to get off a shot.

Gutman came on for Sosa, and Edwin Mosquera made his debut in place of McFadden, in the 81st minute.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week, but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE