Cisneros’ three goals power Atlanta United past Chicago

Chicago rolled out a 5-4-1 formation that indicated it planned to put as many as 10 players behind the ball and hope to beat Atlanta United with a goal from a counter or set piece.

Pineda said on Thursday that it would be nice for his team to score an early goal. That’s one way to get an opponent to try to play, rather than to bunker.

Well, Pineda’s team did.

After a period of possession, Moreno one-timed a pass to his right to Araujo near the top of the penalty box. He one-timed back to his left to Cisneros, whose shot went off Chicago goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina before striking the crossbar and settling in the goal in the third minute. It was Cisneros’ second goal. Araujo and Moreno were credited with assists. It was Moreno’s third and Araujo’s first.

Chicago tied the game at 1 in the 11th minute because, as it is wont to do, Atlanta United switched off for one second.

The sequence started with a corner kick taken by Xherdan Shaqiri. His free kick was punched away Shuttleworth. Chicago’s Miguel Navarro was the first to the ball about 30 yards away in the middle of the field. As Atlanta United players began to run up the field, none of them marked Shaqiri on the left. The former Liverpool player received the ball and passed it across Atlanta United’s goal, about six yards from the end line, where a sliding Chinonso Offor tapped it in.

And then things got worse.

Robinson went down untouched in the 14th minute. He began slamming his hand against the turf as trainers came out and began looking at his left knee, calf and Achilles tendon. The team has already lost two players, goalkeepers Brad Guzan and Dylan Castanheira, to ruptured Achilles tendons this season. Alex de John came on for Robinson in the 17th minute.

Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

After the shock of losing Robinson, Atlanta United began to try to assert control. Gutman’s header was saved near the 23rd minute and then he put a shot wide after an excellent early cross from Lennon in the 25th minute.

Atlanta United got its reward and a 2-1 lead in the 27th minute when Cisneros pounced on a loose ball following a shot from Rossetto. The sequence started with Ibarra dispossessing Shaqiri about 35 yards from goal. Ibarra passed to Moreno on the left, who quickly passed to a streaking Rossetto. His left-footed shot was palmed by Slonina to his left where Cisneros pounced.

Cisneros completed his hat trick and gave Atlanta United a 3-1 lead in the 36th minute when he was played in by Almada. Cisneros rounded Slonina and shot from 12 yards away. It was Almada’s first assist this season. The play required just two passes, the first by Ibarra near the top of Atlanta United’s 18-yard box, up the middle of the field to cover about 90 yards in just a few seconds.

Emerson Hyndman and Caleb Wiley came on in the 67th minute for Moreno and Gutman, in what may have been a nod keeping those players fresh because Atlanta United will play at Nashville in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday. Wiley lasted just 13 minutes before he was forced off with an injury. He was replaced by Ronald Hernandez in the 81st minute. Trainers were examining Wiley’s right ankle and calf. Santiago Sosa also came on for Ibarra in a double substitution.

Lennon capped the scoring with a left-footed shot in the 91st minute.

