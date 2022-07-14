Cisneros scores twice, leads Atlanta United past Real Salt Lake

Atlanta United’s starting lineup featured a formation change and a few different choices from the 11 that began last week’s 3-0 loss to Austin. Josef Martinez and Franco Ibarra weren’t selected to start but were in the 19, replaced by Marcelino Moreno, and Juan Jose Purata, one of three centerbacks along with Alan Franco and George Campbell in a back-five formation. The wingbacks were Caleb Wiley and Aiden McFadden. The central midfielders were Matheus Rossetto and Amar Sejdic. Paired with Moreno was Thiago Almada, with Cisneros at striker. Rocco Rios Novo started in goal.

Atlanta United took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Cisneros in the seventh minute. He was played in behind Real Salt Lake’s defense by Almada. Cisneros rounded the goalkeeper by switching the ball to his left foot and score from 12 yards. It was Cisneros’ fifth goal season and Almada’s fifth assist.

It was also the start the team wanted because in its history it is 72-13-17 when scoring first.

Cisneros increased Atlanta United’s lead to 2-0 in the 33rd minute with his second goal. Rossetto created a turnover in Real Salt Lake’s defensive third. His deflection of a pass went to Cisneros who again struck the ball with his weaker left foot, this time putting the shot into the lower right corner. It was Rossetto’s first assist in his Atlanta United career.

Real Salt Lake cut its deficit to 2-1 on a header by Johan Kappelhoff, who was unmarked in the box in the 37th minute. Former Atlanta United player Justin Meram, who wasn’t pressured, was credited with the assist. McFadden was stuck trying to defend two players on the cross because Real Salt Lake had more runners than Atlanta United had defenders.

In another positive sign for the team, which has typically struggled when something bad has happened to it during games, the Five Stripes made it through the rest of the half without conceding another goal and continued to look lively in attack.

Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Atlanta United outshot Real Salt Lake, 10-5, had more shots on goal, 6-2, and created more chances, 8-3, in the first half.

Real Salt Lake used all five of its subs by the 68th minute of the second half in attempt to bring on fresh legs and find a tying goal. Atlanta United had yet to use a sub but manager Gonzalo Pineda quickly brought on Franco Ibarra in the 71st minute as a counter-move. He came on for Almada, who finished with six chances created, two shy of tying the franchise record.

Pineda followed that by subbing in Martinez and Machop Chol for McFadden and Cisneros in the 77th minute. Sosa replaced Sejdic in the 82nd minute.

Real Salt Lake kept the ball around Atlanta United’s 18-yard box for the game’s final minutes but the Five Stripes’ defense held.

