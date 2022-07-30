Atlanta United plays Chicago to scoreless draw

CHICAGO -- Manager Gonzalo Pineda tried some different personnel combinations but Atlanta United finished the month of July with one victory in six games following a 0-0 draw with Chicago at Soldier Field on Saturday.
The team picked up just six points and fell to 1-7-3 away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and 6-9-7 overall. It has won just two of its past 12 games and will likely find the three-point gap between itself and the seventh and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference to grow wider once this weekend’s games are complete.
Atlanta United put just two of its 13 shots on goal. It was shut out for the second consecutive game and the sixth time despite fielding a starting lineup that included its three Designated Players. The team has scored three goals in its past five games. The defense notched its fourth shutout. Chicago put three of its 15 shots on goal.
Atlanta United’s starting 11 solved problems Pineda has faced: how to get the three Designated Players on the field and keep the defense tight, and keep the team trying to play aggressively. That happened by continuing to play with three centerbacks, George Campbell, Alan Franco and JuanJo Purata, but with Luiz Araujo playing as a right wingback with Caleb Wiley as the left wingback. Up top, Josef Martinez, making his first start after coming off the bench the past two games, and Ronaldo Cisneros were dual strikers with Thiago Almada, making his first start after coming off the bench the past two games, Santiago Sosa, making his fourth start, and Matheus Rossetto playing in the central midfield. Rocco Rios Novo started in goal.
Atlanta United moved the ball better in the first half but could only put one of its eight shots on goal. The most egregious miss happened just before halftime when Almada put a shot wide from close range with the goal’s opposite corner gaping.
Aiden McFadden came on for Campbell with Pineda switching to a back four.
Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0
Chicago thought it had a 1-0 lead on a goal by Xherdan Shaqiri in the 54th minute. A video review determined that he was offside and the goal was taken away, leaving the match tied and the Five Stripes with some life. Atlanta United is 0-7-3 this season when the opponent scores first.
Andrew Gutman made his return from injury as Araujo’s replacement in the 75th minute. Gutman hasn’t played since suffering a quad injury against Nashville on May 21.
Dom Dwyer, Franco Ibarra and Marcelino came on in the 81st minute for Cisneros, Wiley and Rossetto.
