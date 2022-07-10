Atlanta United routed on its home field by Austin

Austin increased its lead to 2-0 in the 13th minute when Finlay pounced on a mishit clearance by Wiley, who was a few yards in front of goal.

Araujo received a yellow card in the 25th minute after he pushed Austin’s Jon Gallagher out of bounds. It was the second consecutive game that he pushed an opposing player. It was also his fifth yellow card this season so he will be suspended for Wednesday’s match.

Austin scored again in the 35th minute on another header by Felipe but it was wiped out by an offside call against the scorer.

After the first of Austin’s goals, Atlanta United’s offense became very static. Few off-the-ball runs were made. Despite having almost 70% of the possession, it put just one harmless shot on goal in the final seconds of the first half.

Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

Austin brought on its two leading scorers, Sebastian Driussi and Maxi Urruti, to start the second half. Atlanta United countered with Moreno on for Cisneros.

Austin increased its lead to 3-0 in the 57th minute when Driussi one-timed a shot into an open goal. He was the first to react to a shot by Urruti that hit the crossbar. Urruti was wide open in the middle of the pitch, about 20 yards from goal, because Franco left the space to pressure an Austin player. The sequence started with an Atlanta United attack featuring Martinez and Ibarra. It fizzled out and Austin quickly flipped the field.

Juan Jose Purata made his debut in the 67th minute for McFadden. Machop Chol also came on for Ibarra.

The team must quickly turn its focus to Real Salt Lake, another strong team from the Western Conference, on Wednesday, followed by Orlando on July 17.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week, but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

Wednesday vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE