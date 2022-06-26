Atlanta United has just two shots on goal in loss at Toronto

Atlanta United put just two of its 15 shots on goal. It lost the expected goals stat 1.54 to 1.3. Toronto had allowed 29 goals in its 17 games.

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno, center, is fouled by Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP Combined Shape Caption Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno, center, is fouled by Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

The starting lineup was supposed to be Josef Martinez at striker with Ronaldo Cisneros, Marcelino Moreno and Araujo in support. Emerson Hyndman and Franco Ibarra anchored the midfield. Lennon was supposed to be one of the fullbacks but was injured during warmups and replaced by Aiden McFadden, who was making his first start, with Caleb Wiley on the left, George Campbell and Alan Franco the centerbacks with Rocco Rios Novo in goal. Thiago Almada was serving the second of a three-game suspension.

Toronto grabbed a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute on a goal by Jonathan Osorio, who ran into the penalty box unmarked, caught up to a pass from Jayden Nelson, rounded Franco close to goal and beat Rios Novo to the near post. The sequence started with a turnover by Campbell in the defensive third of the field, which left Atlanta United’s defenders exposed. Two moved to Nelson, leaving Osorio free.

Atlanta United tried to create chances but a lack of sharpness with its shooting and passing on Toronto’s defensive third of the field resulted in it continuing to trail because it failed to put a shot on goal in the half.

Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

Atlanta United’s first shot on goal tied the game at 1 when Araujo chipped the ball past Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg in the 57th minute. The sequence started with a Toronto turnover in its half of the field. Ibarra passed to Araujo, who dribbled past a Toronto defender before facing Westberg for his fourth goal this season to tie the team lead.

Atlanta United’s best chance to complete the rally came when Martinez played in Araujo from midfield. Araujo collided with Westberg about 35 yards from goal. Both players were examined by team trainers. Both returned to play.

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno, center, takes the ball between Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola and midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP Combined Shape Caption Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno, center, takes the ball between Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola and midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

And the Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. Sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE