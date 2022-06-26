ajc logo
X

Atlanta United has just two shots on goal in loss at Toronto

Atlanta United defender Aidan Mcfadden dribbles the ball during the first half of the match against Toronto FC at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada on Saturday June 25, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United defender Aidan Mcfadden dribbles the ball during the first half of the match against Toronto FC at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada on Saturday June 25, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Saturday started with promise for Atlanta United.

The team was going to get to field the same starting lineup, which had won its previous two games, for the third consecutive game, which would be a first this season.

It was facing Toronto, which had one of the worst defenses in MLS.

And then things got weird.

First, Brooks Lennon had to be carried off the field during warmups because of a yet-to-be-disclosed injury. Then, Atlanta United gave up a goal in the eighth minute. But it rallied on a goal by Luiz Araujo in the second half to tie the game at 1 before giving up a deflected goal to Ralph Priso in the 78th minute to lose 2-1. The defeat dropped the team to 1-6-1 on the road this season with very tough road games coming up against the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC. The team has not won in eight regular-season games at either place.

Atlanta United put just two of its 15 shots on goal. It lost the expected goals stat 1.54 to 1.3. Toronto had allowed 29 goals in its 17 games.

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno, center, is fouled by Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno, center, is fouled by Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno, center, is fouled by Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The starting lineup was supposed to be Josef Martinez at striker with Ronaldo Cisneros, Marcelino Moreno and Araujo in support. Emerson Hyndman and Franco Ibarra anchored the midfield. Lennon was supposed to be one of the fullbacks but was injured during warmups and replaced by Aiden McFadden, who was making his first start, with Caleb Wiley on the left, George Campbell and Alan Franco the centerbacks with Rocco Rios Novo in goal. Thiago Almada was serving the second of a three-game suspension.

Toronto grabbed a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute on a goal by Jonathan Osorio, who ran into the penalty box unmarked, caught up to a pass from Jayden Nelson, rounded Franco close to goal and beat Rios Novo to the near post. The sequence started with a turnover by Campbell in the defensive third of the field, which left Atlanta United’s defenders exposed. Two moved to Nelson, leaving Osorio free.

Atlanta United tried to create chances but a lack of sharpness with its shooting and passing on Toronto’s defensive third of the field resulted in it continuing to trail because it failed to put a shot on goal in the half.

Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

Atlanta United’s first shot on goal tied the game at 1 when Araujo chipped the ball past Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg in the 57th minute. The sequence started with a Toronto turnover in its half of the field. Ibarra passed to Araujo, who dribbled past a Toronto defender before facing Westberg for his fourth goal this season to tie the team lead.

Atlanta United’s best chance to complete the rally came when Martinez played in Araujo from midfield. Araujo collided with Westberg about 35 yards from goal. Both players were examined by team trainers. Both returned to play.

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno, center, takes the ball between Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola and midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno, center, takes the ball between Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola and midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno, center, takes the ball between Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola and midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

And the Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. Sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
Maya Caldwell makes most of hardship contract opportunity in return to Dream8h ago
Why Braves closer Kenley Jansen’s 369th career save meant so much to him
What’s the Hawks’ plan for first-round draft pick AJ Griffin?
The Hawks shouldn’t overreact to one lesser season
The Hawks shouldn’t overreact to one lesser season
Why Georgia should legalize sports gambling
The Latest
Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Toronto
Confident, steady Atlanta United heads to Toronto
Info to know: Atlanta United at Toronto
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top