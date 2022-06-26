Atlanta United has just two shots on goal in loss at Toronto

Saturday started with promise for Atlanta United.
The team was going to get to field the same starting lineup, which had won its previous two games, for the third consecutive game, which would be a first this season.
It was facing Toronto, which had one of the worst defenses in MLS.
And then things got weird.
First, Brooks Lennon had to be carried off the field during warmups because of a yet-to-be-disclosed injury. Then, Atlanta United gave up a goal in the eighth minute. But it rallied on a goal by Luiz Araujo in the second half to tie the game at 1 before giving up a deflected goal to Ralph Priso in the 78th minute to lose 2-1. The defeat dropped the team to 1-6-1 on the road this season with very tough road games coming up against the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC. The team has not won in eight regular-season games at either place.
Atlanta United put just two of its 15 shots on goal. It lost the expected goals stat 1.54 to 1.3. Toronto had allowed 29 goals in its 17 games.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
The starting lineup was supposed to be Josef Martinez at striker with Ronaldo Cisneros, Marcelino Moreno and Araujo in support. Emerson Hyndman and Franco Ibarra anchored the midfield. Lennon was supposed to be one of the fullbacks but was injured during warmups and replaced by Aiden McFadden, who was making his first start, with Caleb Wiley on the left, George Campbell and Alan Franco the centerbacks with Rocco Rios Novo in goal. Thiago Almada was serving the second of a three-game suspension.
Toronto grabbed a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute on a goal by Jonathan Osorio, who ran into the penalty box unmarked, caught up to a pass from Jayden Nelson, rounded Franco close to goal and beat Rios Novo to the near post. The sequence started with a turnover by Campbell in the defensive third of the field, which left Atlanta United’s defenders exposed. Two moved to Nelson, leaving Osorio free.
Atlanta United tried to create chances but a lack of sharpness with its shooting and passing on Toronto’s defensive third of the field resulted in it continuing to trail because it failed to put a shot on goal in the half.
Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1
Atlanta United’s first shot on goal tied the game at 1 when Araujo chipped the ball past Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg in the 57th minute. The sequence started with a Toronto turnover in its half of the field. Ibarra passed to Araujo, who dribbled past a Toronto defender before facing Westberg for his fourth goal this season to tie the team lead.
Atlanta United’s best chance to complete the rally came when Martinez played in Araujo from midfield. Araujo collided with Westberg about 35 yards from goal. Both players were examined by team trainers. Both returned to play.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.
And the Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. Sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0
April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0
April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1
May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2
May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1
June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0
June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author