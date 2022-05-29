Atlanta United’s 13-game unbeaten streak at home stopped by Columbus

Manager Gonzalo Pineda said on Thursday that team worked hard during the week on improving on the “little things,” such as defending set pieces.

Columbus scored in the first minute. On a set piece. Jonathan Mensah got away from his defender and headed in a Pedro Santos corner kick. It was the eighth goal allowed on a set piece by Atlanta United this season.

To make it worse, Hernandez was forced off with appeared to be a knee injury that happened during the goal when he appeared to collide with Shuttleworth, who started to come out for the cross but then stopped. Hernandez came on but lasted only a few minutes. He was replaced by Mikey Ambrose, making his season debut, in the sixth minute.

De John came close to tying the game at 1 in the ninth minute when his header was arrowing toward the upper right corner. But Columbus’ Eloy Room dove to his left and pushed the shot over the crossbar.

Because of its lead, Columbus played the rest of the half with all 11 players behind the ball when Atlanta United was in possession and attacking.

Room stopped a close-range shot by Araujo in the 19th minute and another by Lennon in the 30th from almost the same angle.

With Atlanta United pushing forward, Columbus took a 2-0 lead on a counterattack. It started with a Derrick Etienne pass over the top of Atlanta United’s players to Erik Hurtado. He outraced de John to the ball, beat him one-on-one and then put a right-footed shot past Shuttleworth into the lower right corner in the 45th minute.

Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

Atlanta United’s players didn’t stay in the locker room long for halftime. They came back out with five minutes left on the clock.

Pineda didn’t waste time trying to spark the team, bringing on Martinez, who took the captain’s armband, and Campbell in place of Ambrose and Rossetto, who was captain.

The team switched to three centerbacks with Cisneros as the left wingback and Lennon as the right.

Dwyer came on for Cisneros and Emerson Hyndman came on for Ibarra in the 68th minute. Dwyer started at left wingback but moved to a second striker beside Martinez around the 72nd minute.

Dwyer’s goal, assisted by Franco, was followed by Pineda receiving a red card. Unless the team wins an appeal, Pineda will not be allowed to manage the next game against Miami.

Room preserved the tie with a diving effort to push away a Moreno shot from 30 yards that was going into the upper right corner.

Almada was given a red card after the game for bumping into referee Joe Dickerson.

