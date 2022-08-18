ajc logo
X

Punchless Atlanta United loses an important game to the Red Bulls

Atlanta United forward Ronaldo Cisneros #29 dribbles th ball during the match against New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States on Wednesday August 17, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United forward Ronaldo Cisneros #29 dribbles th ball during the match against New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States on Wednesday August 17, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago
Team has two wins in its past 11 games

Needing a win and good performance to try to keep its slim MLS playoff hopes alive, Atlanta United instead was beaten 2-1 by the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

If not for Rocco Rios Novo, the team could have given up four goals in the first half. Despite having less than 30% possession, the Red Bulls took 13 shots, put five on goal, and finished with an expected goals of 1.0.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on Atlanta United

The offense was mostly punchless when it needed to show something to try to start to walk down the six teams it is chasing for the seventh and final playoff spot. It put five of its 12 shots on goal and finished with an expected goals total of 0.9. Josef Martinez scored in the 94th minute. It was his 100th goal for the club in regular season and playoff appearances.

The team (7-10-8) has nine games remaining, starting on Sunday at Columbus. Atlanta United has two wins its past 11 and remains winless in 12 regular-season matches against the Red Bulls. It fell to 6-4-4 at home, one of the clearest pieces of evidence of the team’s issues.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda switched the formation for the game, choosing a back four, and inserting Martinez in the starting lineup. He had come off the bench in the previous two games. Joining Martinez, who was making his 150th appearance for the team across all competitions, in an attack-minded lineup were Luiz Araujo, Ronaldo Cisneros, Thiago Almada, Luiz Araujo, Santiago Sosa, Ronald Hernandez, Caleb Wiley, Alan Franco, JuanJo Purata and Rios Novo.

Atlanta United started well but it was the Red Bulls who took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Lewis Morgan in the 11th minute. The sequence started with a turnover by Araujo in his team’s half. Kyle Duncan beat two Atlanta United defenders down the right side to put in a cross that was deflected by Cristian Casseres to the unmarked Morgan, who one-timed a shot into the left corner.

A second Red Bulls goal, scored by John Tolkin from a cross that became a shot in the 15th minute from a corner kick, was at first waved off by referee Ted Unkel. After a review that lasted four minutes to see if Patrik Klimala was offside, Unkel reversed his decision, resulting in Atlanta United trailing 2-0. It was the 10th goal from a set piece allowed by Atlanta United this season and second in as many games. The shot by Tolkin, who wasn’t pressured by an Atlanta United player, went just over Klimala’s head and into the left corner. Rios Novo had a chance to save it but the ball went through his hands.

New York 2, Atlanta United 1

The first two goals were mistakes that Atlanta United has made all season, including in last week’s 2-2 draw with Cincinnati. The first was the turnover in its half. The second was poor making on a set piece.

Rios Novo was forced to make two more last-gasp saves after defensive breakdowns to keep the score 2-0 at halftime. The Red Bulls took 11 shots, putting five on goal, and finished the first half with an expected goals total of 0.8. Atlanta United’s offense wasn’t as bad as its defense, but it was close. It finished the half with an expected goals total of 0.3 after putting three of its six shots on goal. None were very threatening.

Pineda didn’t waste time making changes. On came Andrew Gutman and Brooks Lennon to start the second half in place of Marcelino Moreno and Hernandez. With the change, Cisneros moved from right wing to a striker alongside Martinez. Wiley moved to left wing in place of Araujo, who moved to the right side in place of Moreno.

With just one shot on goal in the second half, Pineda made two more changes in the 64th minute, putting on Dom Dwyer for Cisneros and Edwin Mosquera for Wiley.

The moves weren’t enough.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on twitter @dougrobersonajc, or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week, but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

August 6 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1

August 13 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

August 17 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
Falcons’ Troy Andersen hoping to make his debut Monday vs. Jets 12h ago
The Braves are really, really good. Get used to it
9h ago
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
8h ago
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension
21h ago
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension
21h ago
Georgia Bulldogs paid up to get Bryan McClendon back on coaching staff
9h ago
The Latest
Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls
Atlanta United faces important week
Info to know: Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls
Featured
First Lady Rosalynn Carter, though a constant presence at her husband side, has blazed her own trail through her advocacy for causes such as mental health, refugee welfare, immunizations, voting rights, caregivers and housing, to name just a few. Here are photos from an amazing life that has taken her from Plains, Ga., through the governor's mansion and White House, and around the world. This portrait was taken in the White House in 1979. (Karl H. Schumacher / White House Photographer)

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
6h ago
Aunt Fanny’s Cabin restaurant demolished, taking an unwelcomed part of Smyrna history
14h ago
Man accused of shooting Florida cop had Georgia charges dropped in July
1h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top