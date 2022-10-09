Atlanta United loses finale to NYCFC

NYCFC grabbed a 1-0 lead when Talles Magno played a crafty, no-look through ball that split Atlanta United’s defenders. Gabriel Pereira ran onto the pass, rounded an onrushing Gudino and chipped the ball into the goal in the ninth minute. It was the 22nd goal allowed in the first 30 minutes of games this season.

NYCFC 2, Atlanta United 1 (match statistics)

Atlanta United came close to answering two minutes later when Franco was the first to reach a free kick to the back post. His pass across the goal was headed by Gutman just wide of the post.

NYCFC hit the post in the 20th minute after forcing a turnover in Atlanta United’s third.

Atlanta United put one of its three shots on goal in the first half. It had an expected goals of 0.1.

To try to spark the offense, Pineda brought on Josef Martinez and Marcelino Moreno, in what could be their final games for the team depending upon what happens this offseason, for Dwyer and Rossetto to start the second half. Rocco Rios Novo also replaced Gudino, whose right knee was examined by trainers after a collision with a teammate late in the first half.

NYCFC increased its lead to 2-0 in the 60th minute when Heber turned in a corner kick. It was the 15th goal allowed on a set piece by Atlanta United this season.

Franco Ibarra replaced Mosquera in the 61st minute.

Atlanta United cut its deficit to 2-1 on a goal by a flying Gutman in the 67th minute. He leapt and volleyed in a shot from close range. It was assisted by Thiago Almada, his team-leading 12th, and by Araujo, his sixth. It was Gutman’s fourth goal. The tally came on Atlanta United’s second shot on goal.

Sean Johnson, a native of Lilburn, dove down to his right to stop a Gutman shot that was heading for the lower left corner in the 82nd minute. Johnson made two more saves in the final minutes.

