Late goal gives Atlanta United a draw with Nashville after long lightning delays

Rain started to fall in the 12th minute and the players were pulled off the field because of a lightning delay at 8:15 p.m. with 18:54 gone on the clock. Three minutes until play was scheduled to restart at 8:56 p.m. there was another lightning strike, resulting in another 30-minute delay. Play restarted at 11:07 p.m., a delay of two hours, 52 minutes.

Nashville took a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute and it was the result of two Atlanta United mistakes. The first was a blind pass attempted by Rossetto that went right to a Nashville player. The ball was passed down the field to Hany Mukhtar, who was unmarked. He played in a cross to C.J. Sapong, who was also unmarked, for an easy tap-in. Pineda has said that Atlanta United can’t turn over the ball in its own third. Rossetto’s turnover was closer to midfield, but the ball was quickly played to Mukhtar in Atlanta United’s defensive third.

Atlanta United tied it at 1 in the 26th minute on a goal by Almada, with an assist by Moreno, who intercepted a pass from Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis in the 18-yard box. Moreno passed it to Almada to one-time a shot. Cisneros’ pressure on Willis forced the turnover. It was Almada’s third goal and Moreno’s team-leading fifth assist.

Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

Nashville took a 2-1 lead in the 31st minute. An unpressured cross from Jack Maher – neither of the closest players, Araujo and Moreno, moved to close him down -- was played to the back post to Sapong, a tactic that the team had already tried several times. Sapong beat Lennon to win the header, sending the ball back across the box to an unmarked Mukhtar to head into the goal from just feet away.

Gutman sat down on the turf just before halftime. He was replaced by Ronald Hernandez when the second half resumed after a 10-minute break. Gutman suffered a shoulder injury when the team played at Nashville in the U.S. Open Cup last week.

A Franco header was pushed wide by Willis in the 60th minute just before it crossed the goal line.

Shuttleworth made a pair of saves a few minutes later to keep Atlanta United’s deficit at 1.

Pineda brought on Dwyer in the 74th minute and the team went with two strikers in an attempt to find the tying goal. Emerson Hyndman came on in the 85th minute.

The team got its goal when Almada chipped it to Lennon at the back post, who played it back across for Dwyer to tap in. It was Dwyer’s second goal this season.

Shuttleworth made a diving save to his right in the 90th minute to preserve the draw.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

And the Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. Sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE