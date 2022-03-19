Atlanta United rallies to draw Montreal

Lennon tied the score with a free kick from 30 yards that went off goalkeeper’s Sebastian Breza’s hands and into the upper left corner.

Atlanta United (2-1-1) now will get two weeks to study and work before it plays at D.C. United on April 2.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda made a couple of changes to the starting 11, including Marcelino Moreno earning his first start, at left wing, with Tyler Wolff moving to attacking midfielder. Martinez returned at striker with Lennon at right wing. The rest of the midfield included Matheus Rossetto and Ozzie Alonso, with Ronald Hernandez, Alan Franco, Miles Robinson and Andrew Gutman on the back line, and Brad Guzan in goal.

Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3 (match statistics)

Despite playing Wednesday in the Champions League, Montreal fielded a strong starting lineup.

Atlanta United grabbed a 1-0 lead on a goal by Martinez in the fifth minute. He benefited from mistake by Montreal’s Ismael Kone, who passed it backward and right to Martinez. He took a couple of touches before hitting a right-footed shot. It was his second goal in as many games.

Then things got really bad for the team.

Montreal tied the score in the 28th minute thanks to a series of errors by Atlanta United. The sequence started with an Atlanta United corner. Lennon took the ball up field, away from Montreal’s goal, and underhit a pass to Hernandez, standing in the middle of the field some 50 yards from goal and the last defender in front of Atlanta United’s goal. Hernandez was first to the ball, but under pressure, his attempted clearance only went a few yards up the field. Franco tried to get to the ball first but tripped, allowing Kone to one-time a pass into Atlanta United’s half with no defenders there to stop it because everyone went up field for the corner. Montreal’s Djordje Mihailovic was the first to reach it. He rounded Guzan for the easy goal.

Montreal took a 2-1 lead in the 37th minute on a goal that was again scored way too easily. Montreal switched play from its right to its left. Lassi Lappalainen ran onto the ball in the penalty box. Unpressured by Hernandez, Lappalainen hit a cross back toward the penalty spot. Kone beat Alonso to the spot and one-timed a shot for an easy goal.

Montreal took a 3-1 lead in the 42nd on a penalty kick by Romell Quioto. The penalty was earned because Robinson took down Kone in the penalty box. Kone was free because his marker was again slow to track him running into the penalty box.

The finish of the first half was very similar to Atlanta United’s previous two games against Charlotte and Colorado in which it controlled the first 20-25 minutes before its opponent slowly took the momentum.

Saturday marked the first time since Sept. 12, 2020, against Nashville that Atlanta United allowed three goals in the first half.

Pineda wasted no time making moves. In came Almada, Jake Mulraney and George Campbell in place of Wolff, Hernandez and Franco to start the second half. Lennon dropped to right fullback, Mulraney came in at right wing and Almada came in as attacking midfielder.

Atlanta United began to apply pressure. Martinez missed to the right in the opening minutes of the half. Gutman missed to the left a few minutes later.

With the score still 3-1, Pineda brought on Dom Dwyer for Moreno, who hit a great pass to Lennon, whose influence in the first half mostly was limited to winning fouls (4), in the 64th minute.

Dwyer was promptly given a straight red card in the 67th minute for a late tackle of Joaquin Torres.

Santiago Sosa came on for Rossetto in the 79th minute.

