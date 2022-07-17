Atlanta United ends homestand with draw against Orlando

Manager Gonzalo Pineda selected 10 of the same 11 who started Wednesday’s 2-1 win against Real Salt Lake, as well as the same formation that included three centerbacks. The exception was Luiz Araujo in for Thiago Almada. The rest of the 11 was composed of striker Ronaldo Cisneros, midfielders Marcelino Moreno, Amar Sejdic and Matheus Rossetto, wingbacks Caleb Wiley and Aiden McFadden, centerbacks Purata, Alan Franco and George Campbell, and goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo.

Orlando kept the pressure on Atlanta United in the first 10 minutes and got its reward, and a 1-0 lead, in the 10th minute on a free kick from 19 yards by Mauricio Pereyra. The free kick was the result of a foul by Campbell just near the center of the pitch. Pereyra put his free kick over the wall and into the left corner. Atlanta United players complained to referee Victor Rivas that they were setting up the wall when the kick was taken.

In a tactical change from Real Salt Lake, in which the team attempted 13 crosses during the game, Atlanta United pumped in 11 by the end of the first half. It put just one of its three shots on goal compared with Orlando’s two and one.

Orlando made two changes in the 55th minute, bringing on Tesho Akindele for Ercan Kara and Benji Michel for former Atlanta United player Jake Mulraney.

Pineda countered with Josef Martinez and Almada on in the 60th minute for Sejdic and McFadden. With that switch, Atlanta United kept the back five with Araujo moving to right wingback.

Atlanta United scored the tying goal on a header by Purata in the 71st minute. It came from a free kick struck by Almada about 40 yards from goal. It appeared that Orlando’s players assumed that goalkeeper Pedro Gallese was going to come out so they stopped marking Purata, who put in his first goal for the Five Stripes from close range. Almada was credited with his sixth assist.

Pineda put on former Orlando player Dom Dwyer in the 74th minute for Cisneros in an attempt to find the winning goal.

Atlanta United should have had that goal in the 81st minute when Araujo dribbled in on goal, but Gallese stopped his shot. Martinez was first to the deflection but couldn’t make clean contact.

Dwyer put in a curling effort in the 82nd minute that forced a diving save to his right by Gallese.

Atlanta United’s last best chance came in stoppage time when Martinez reached a through ball but his shot hit the post.

Atlanta United was fortunate in the final minutes. A shot by Orlando’s Alexandre Pato bounced off the post and then a cross bounced off Rios Novo, hit Campbell and was headed into the goal, but Rios Novo was able to recover and catch it.

