ajc logo
X

Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez talks about his future with MLS club

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez gets past Columbus Crew defenders in the second half of an MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez gets past Columbus Crew defenders in the second half of an MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 12 minutes ago

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez on Saturday may have dropped a hint about his future with the club. His contract expires after the 2023 MLS season.

Speaking after the team’s 3-0 loss to Austin on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Martinez was asked if he is thinking about leaving the club. He has said many times that he wants to stay with Atlanta United as longa as it will have him.

“I still have one year,” he said in English. “I enjoy every day because I have to say ‘Thank you, God’ for bringing me back to the field. I try to do my best. Sometimes I can play good, sometimes not. Sometimes I can score, sometimes not. I put my whole body on the (expletive) field and this is not discussed. But, you know, it’s soccer, it’s life. Probably this team needs more different players and we think about it.”

Martinez, won the MLS MVP in 2018 after helping the club win the MLS Cup. He signed a contract extension ahead of the 2019 season. He holds numerous league scoring records as well as most of Atlanta United’s scoring records. He has scored 94 goals in 118 league games. He has scored 107 goals across all competitions.

Martinez didn’t hold back on Saturday.

He said that he 100% agrees with manager Gonzalo Pineda that some of the team’s players aren’t fighting hard enough for each other.

“So we play because we have to play but in the training, some players don’t have that energy,” he said. “Some people don’t know what we have to do or they don’t recognize or they don’t appreciate the jersey. That’s probably the most problem. The injuries are not a problem. We play soccer, and you can have injuries every day. And some people still think, because we lost these guys, we lost. We make a mistake, we all make a mistake. And we are professionals. There are no kids anymore.

“And if you come here, you have to know what we have to do. So if you’re not coming here for 100 percent, you probably don’t have to join this, this club to play. So the people, it’s a message for everyone, if you want to bring in some guys, it’s because they want to play here and not because its business. And that’s happened for a long time.”

As a captain, Martinez said some of this may be his fault.

“As the saying goes, the tree that gives the most fruit is the one that’s picked the most,” he said.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
Ronald Acuña is Braves’ only All-Star starter; Dansby Swanson edged out
Former UGA, Shiloh High standout Megan Wiggins adds team ownership to resume
5h ago
Hawks rookie guard Tyrese Martin ready to get after it in Summer League debut
7h ago
Apologies, team meeting follow Atlanta United’s home loss
2h ago
Apologies, team meeting follow Atlanta United’s home loss
2h ago
Marcell Ozuna’s search for the right lumber with the hits in it
6h ago
The Latest
Apologies, team meeting follow Atlanta United’s home loss
2h ago
Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Austin FC
Atlanta United ready for important three-game homestand
Featured
ajc.com

Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
Braves continuing their NL-leading power display: ‘It’s how we are built’
12h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top