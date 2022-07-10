Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez talks about his future with MLS club

He said that he 100% agrees with manager Gonzalo Pineda that some of the team’s players aren’t fighting hard enough for each other.

“So we play because we have to play but in the training, some players don’t have that energy,” he said. “Some people don’t know what we have to do or they don’t recognize or they don’t appreciate the jersey. That’s probably the most problem. The injuries are not a problem. We play soccer, and you can have injuries every day. And some people still think, because we lost these guys, we lost. We make a mistake, we all make a mistake. And we are professionals. There are no kids anymore.

“And if you come here, you have to know what we have to do. So if you’re not coming here for 100 percent, you probably don’t have to join this, this club to play. So the people, it’s a message for everyone, if you want to bring in some guys, it’s because they want to play here and not because its business. And that’s happened for a long time.”

As a captain, Martinez said some of this may be his fault.

“As the saying goes, the tree that gives the most fruit is the one that’s picked the most,” he said.