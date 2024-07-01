Atlanta United signs fullback Pedro Amador

Amador is experienced (114 appearances) and with a relatively low transfer value ($700,000), according to transfermarket.com. Amador will occupy an International slot.

Amador was thought to be signed to fill-in for Caleb Wiley, should he be selected by the U.S. for the upcoming Olympics. However, Wiley is of interest to Chelsea, so Amador may move into a starting role.

There have been no developments as of Monday morning regarding the completion of the transfer of Thiago Almada, which the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Sunday was nearing completion.

Bobby Dodd could host again

Should Atlanta United advance out of its group in the Leagues Cup, and should it host a match in the Round of 32, the team announced on Monday that game will be at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Atlanta United’s first two matches in the Leagues Cup are scheduled for July 26 against D.C. United and August 4 against Santos Laguna. Both matches will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Round of 32 is scheduled to be played Aug. 7-9.

Hosting will be determined by who Atlanta United could play in the next round. If it’s a LIGA MX team, Atlanta United would likely host. If it’s another MLS team, the host would be determined by last season’s Supporters Shield points.

According to the bracket, Atlanta United could be matched up against Nashville, New England, Cincinnati, NYCFC, Queretaro or Mazatlan. Atlanta United finished behind Cincinnati and New England, and ahead of Nashville and NYCFD in last season’s standings.

Atlanta United played nine matches at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2017 while Mercedes-Benz Stadium was being constructed.

Season-ticket holders were notified of the venue on Monday.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven in U.S. Open Cup

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.