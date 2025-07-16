Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Atletico Madrid signs American midfielder Johnny Cardoso to continue boosting its squad

Atletico Madrid has signed American midfielder Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis on a five-year contract
FILE - United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso shakes hands with Haiti defender Garven-michee Metusala (6) after a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, June 22, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jessica Tobias, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso shakes hands with Haiti defender Garven-michee Metusala (6) after a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, June 22, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jessica Tobias, File)
1 hour ago

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid continues to boost its squad for next season, signing young American midfielder Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis.

The 23-year-old Cardoso arrived on a five-year contract, Atletico said Wednesday.

Cardoso was born in the United States but is of Brazilian descent and has an Italian passport, meaning he doesn't occupy a non-European Union slot in Diego Simeone's squad.

The holding midfielder played in Brazil until moving to Betis in the 2023-24 season, where he became an important player for Manuel Pellegrini's team.

Cardoso made his senior debut for the United States in a match against Wales in 2020. He has 22 caps, winning the CONCACAF Nations League in 2023 and 2024.

Cardoso had to withdraw from Mauricio Pochettino’s CONCACAF Nations League squad in March due to a muscle injury.

Atletico on Tuesday reached an agreement to sign 24-year-old Argentina international Thiago Almada from Brazilian club Botafogo.

It previously had boosted its squad by signing midfielder Álex Baena from Villarreal and 22-year-old Italian left back Matteo Ruggeri from Atalanta.

Simeone’s team finished third in the Spanish league last season, behind Real Madrid and champion Barcelona. It was eliminated in the group stage of the Club World Cup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada (center) celebrates after scoring a goal during the match against the Toronto FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo by Alex Slitz/AJC 2024)

Credit: Alex Slitz

Atlanta United still waiting to be paid by Botafogo for Thiago Almada

FIFA sanctioned Botafogo in February for its failure to pay, ordering it to pay Atlanta United $10 million. Botafogo didn’t pay, and in June, FIFA ordered it to pay $21M.

46m ago

Messi has 5th straight multi-goal game as Miami snaps Nashville's unbeaten streak with 2-1 win

Fabián Ruiz scores 2 goals and PSG routs Real Madrid 4-0 to reach Club World Cup final

The Latest

Vanessa Shields-Haas, a nurse practitioner, walks from the lobby toward the examination rooms at the Maine Family Planning healthcare facility, July 15, 2025, in Thomaston, Maine. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Congress targeted Planned Parenthood for defunding, but also caught a Maine health care provider

6m ago

Another key ally is quitting Netanyahu's governing coalition, dealing Israel's leader a major blow

8m ago

The Latest: Trump welcomes Bahrain crown prince after signing nuclear energy deal

8m ago

Featured

Braves first baseman Matt Olson (left) is greeted by Ronald Acuña Jr. after batting during the MLB Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star Game festivities on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Bright lights, big stage: Atlanta readies for the All-Star Game spotlight

The Braves, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta have been preparing for the MLB All-Star Game for years, and all will be the epicenter of the baseball world Tuesday night.

The CBS split from Atlanta News First could preview other big TV changes

TV station owners are having to adapt as viewing habits change and viewership declines.

Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, No. 1 prospect in Georgia, commits to Texas

Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, the top-ranked linebacker in the nation, has committed to Texas, turning down UGA’s long-standing pursuit.