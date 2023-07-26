Atlanta United faces a must-win against Cruz Azul

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Atlanta United faces a situation Saturday that it hasn’t handled well during the past three seasons: win and advance.

If Atlanta United defeats Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it will advance out of its group and into the knockout rounds of the inaugural tournament. If it loses to the Mexican team, it won’t play again until MLS plays resumes at Seattle on Aug. 20. Cruz Azul is in the same situation. Both teams were beaten by Miami. Atlanta United was soundly beaten 4-0 on Tuesday in Lionel Messi’s first start for the Herons.

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s recent history isn’t great in these situations. It was upset by Memphis in its first match in the U.S. Open Cup earlier this season. It failed to win must-win games last season in a fruitless bid to make the MLS playoffs. It lost its only playoff match in 2021. It can be argued the team hasn’t won a game of importance since 2019.

So, no pressure.

“We’re all in this together,” fullback Caleb Wiley said. “That team in there in that locker room, we’re all in it together. You know, we lose together, we win together, we fight together. So this Saturday, it’s a must win. And we’re back home. So we always love playing in front of our fans, and it only gives us that that boost of confidence to really get out there and win the game.”

The team has lost three consecutive matches and is 4-7-5 over its past 16. Tuesday’s loss was among its worst this season.

Yes, Miami featured Messi, who scored two goals and assisted on another, and former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, but it’s the way Atlanta United capitulated that was puzzling.

Goalkeeper and captain Brad Guzan said the players failed to pressure most of Miami’s players when they had the ball. Watch the first two goals: no one moves to pressure Busquets before his pass sprung Messi behind Atlanta United’s defense on the first goal.

At that point it was game over, but it did get worse.

No one stepped up to pressure Messi, giving up 30 yards of free space and then a path into the 6-yard box, on the second goal.

“We couldn’t really execute that defensive side, which I think was the worst part of our game today was defensively was we couldn’t really put pressure as we planned,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said.

The third and fourth goals were more of the same from an Atlanta United team that hasn’t been able to consistently eliminate the silly mistakes that have resulted in it being the second-worst defensive side in MLS this season, with 39 goals allowed in 24 matches, and 45 in 26 matches across all competitions.

“I think if we can just forget about it completely and just focus on what we do well, and just get that energy from our fans will be will be fine,” centerback Miles Robinson said.

Atlanta United’s attack had some positive moments against Miami. A goal was called back in the second minute because of an offside ruling. A shot by Brooks Lennon hit the post. A shot by Thiago Almada fizzed past the upright. Wiley and Giorgos Giakoumakis got into good positions in the second half. The best chance was the Almada penalty kick that was saved by Miami’s Drake Callender late in the match.

The team just needs to put a good attack together with a good defense at home, where it is 7-2-3 in MLS play.

“We know we can do it because we’ve done it this season,” Lennon said. “We’ve had good results. We’ve had shutouts, so we just need to get back to that. And everyone’s going to have to buy in and get together, and hopefully we can get out of this together.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1

July 25 Miami 4, Atlanta United 0 in Leagues Cup

July 29 vs. Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup, 7 p.m.

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA