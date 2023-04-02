Atlanta United finally defeats the Red Bulls in a regular-season match

Atlanta United’s starting 11 was composed of striker Giakoumakis, wingers Luiz Araujo and Derrick Etienne and attacking midfielder Thiago Almada. It was the first time this season that quartet started together. The rest featured midfielders Amar Sejdic and Franco Ibarra, fullbacks Brooks Lennon and Caleb Wiley, centerbacks Miles Robinson and JuanJo Purata and goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Atlanta United grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute on a goal by Giakoumakis, who was first to react to a spilled save by Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel. The first shot was taken by Thiago Almada from about 20 yards away on the left side of the pitch. The sequence started with a long diagonal from Robinson to Etienne, who laid the ball off to Almada. It was Giakoumakis’ second goal this season.

The rest of the half was chaotic soccer with six yellow cards, four to Red Bulls players. There are two moments, one a foul committed on Guzan by Cory Burke that was the game’s first yellow, and another no-call when Coronel impeded Almada’s ability to get the ball that perhaps should have been reviewed.

Atlanta United 1, Red Bulls 0

Giakoumakis received the seventh yellow card in the 55th minute and the Red Bulls’ Sean Nealis the eighth in the 56th minute as the intensity didn’t dissipate. Both were the result of a hard tackle by Giakoumakis.

Pineda brought on Machop Chol and Matheus Rossetto for Etienne and Sejdic in the 73rd minute to try to calm the game down.

Rossetto got forward and put a shot from 12 yards over the goal after receiving a pass from Lennon. Giakoumakis put a shot over the bar from even closer range a few minutes later.

Atlanta United needed a bit of luck. A turnover by Almada in the 88th minute gave the Red Bulls a chance to counter. That opportunity was wasted with a shot over the goal. It was the second time in the half that Almada tried a cross-field pass that was intercepted by a Red Bulls player to start a counter.

