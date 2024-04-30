Nation & World News

Zebras get loose near highway exit, gallop into Washington community before most are corralled

There were many people doing double takes Sunday in North Bend, Washington, after four zebras got loose from their trailer and galloped into a neighborhood
This image provided by the Washington State Patrol shows a zebra that got loose Sunday, April 28, 2024, when the driver stopped at the Interstate 90 exit to North Bend, Wash., to secure the trailer in which they were being carried. The Washington State Patrol said the four zebras made their way to the town before three were capture, and the fate of the fourth was not immediately known. (Rick Johnson/Washington State Patrol via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image provided by the Washington State Patrol shows a zebra that got loose Sunday, April 28, 2024, when the driver stopped at the Interstate 90 exit to North Bend, Wash., to secure the trailer in which they were being carried. The Washington State Patrol said the four zebras made their way to the town before three were capture, and the fate of the fourth was not immediately known. (Rick Johnson/Washington State Patrol via AP)
15 hours ago

NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) — It was an unusual wildlife sighting Sunday when four zebras escaped from their trailer and galloped into a Washington neighborhood.

Three of the four black-and-white striped animals were quickly captured, but the fate of the fourth wasn’t immediately known Monday, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said.

The zebras were being transported from Washington to Montana when the driver took the Interstate 90 exit for North Bend, located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Seattle, to secure the trailer.

That’s when the the zebras bolted.

Witness Dan Barnett of North Bent told KING-TV of Seattle that he was in "disbelief," when he saw the zebras eating grass off the side of the offramp.

He and other drivers helped protect the zebras from the busy nearby interstate, as drivers on the offramp pulled over to “make a makeshift fence” to block the animals from the highway, Barnett said.

ExploreBison, pet pig, even a random gator: A brief history of wildlife on Atlanta highways

The zebras then began heading toward town, trotting past brunch patrons at a restaurant near the interstate exit. Soon after, three of the AWOL zebras were in Whitney Blomquist’s backyard.

"I called someone and was like, ‘So I found the missing zebras, they’re in my yard. Yeah – not sure what to do,’” Blomquist said.

The zebras then ran to a neighboring yard, where two were captured with the help of rodeo professionals. The third, the baby of the herd, was corralled later.

Johnson posted photos of the loose zebras on the social platform X. “This is a first for me and all @wastatepatrol troopers involved,” he wrote. “Crazy!”

ExploreGridlock Guy: Why chicken guts keep wrecking your commute
This image provided by the Washington State Patrol shows zebras that got loose Sunday, April 28, 2024, when the driver stopped at the Interstate 90 exit to North Bend, Wash., to secure the trailer in which they were being carried. The Washington State Patrol said the four zebras made their way to the town before three were capture, and the fate of the fourth was not immediately known. (Rick Johnson/Washington State Patrol via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image provided by the Washington State Patrol shows zebras that got loose Sunday, April 28, 2024, when the driver stopped at the Interstate 90 exit to North Bend, Wash., to secure the trailer in which they were being carried. The Washington State Patrol said the four zebras made their way to the town before three were capture, and the fate of the fourth was not immediately known. (Rick Johnson/Washington State Patrol via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

UGA student protester says she has been suspended by university

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE
Overturned big rig spills soda onto Fulton Industrial
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Squatter moves into $600,000 vacant west Cobb home
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Campus protests: What happened Monday at Emory, UGA, Morehouse, Ga. Southern

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Campus protests: What happened Monday at Emory, UGA, Morehouse, Ga. Southern

Credit: Lindsey Wasson

Braves fall six outs shy of no-hitter, then lose in crushing fashion
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Netanyahu vows to launch an offensive in Rafah
5m ago
At plastics treaty talks in Canada, sharp disagreements on whether to limit plastic...
5m ago
Netanyahu vows to invade Rafah 'with or without a deal' as cease-fire talks with Hamas...
7m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia war hero Ralph Puckett Jr. lies in honor at U.S. Capitol
Zebras get loose near highway exit, gallop into Washington community before most are...
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days
58m ago