In a world that praises hustle culture, it’s no surprise many people feel guilty about taking time off to relax. However, research suggests lazy days are essential for both our physical and mental well-being — and they’re downright enjoyable.

Engaging in activities like lounging with a good book or binge watching a favorite show can trigger the release of neurotransmitters like dopamine, and the promotion of alpha brain waves, which are linked to relaxation, daydreaming and creativity, Sanam Hafeez, a licensed psychologist from New York City, told Yahoo Life.

Furthermore, relaxation has been linked to plenty of health benefits, including reduced stress and muscle tension, and a decreased risk of depression, anxiety and other mental health issues.

In fact, according to Yale University, we should schedule relaxation time on a weekly calendar, emphasizing it’s just as important as other commitments. Although this downtime may seem unproductive, it’s actually vital for destressing, Yale said.

However, balance is key. If you’re spending so much time relaxing that you’re neglecting exercise, socializing or getting enough sleep, it might be time to reevaluate.

“(There’s a difference between) somebody who has a busy week and is so productive and may say to themselves, ‘Sunday, I am binge-watching that show, and I feel great about it’ versus somebody else who’s really been avoiding confronting (challenges) in their life, and things are piling up, and they haven’t gotten their mail all week, and then, Sunday, they say the same thing,” Jamie Schenk DeWitt, a licensed marriage and family therapist, told Yahoo Life.

Regardless of when or which activity you choose, marriage and family therapist Colleen Marshall advised in Yahoo News to be fully present in the moment and enjoy the chosen activity without distractions. “When we feel better, we’re more productive and successful,” she concluded.

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

