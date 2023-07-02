Atlanta United gets important win against Philadelphia

A gamble by Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda helped his team defeat Philadelphia 2-0 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Switching to a formation it hasn’t consistently played since last season, Atlanta United earned the victory with goals by Thiago Almada in the first half and by Brooks Lennon in the second. However, striker Giorgos Giakoumakis was forced to leave the match in the first half because of a non-contact injury in front of an announced attendance of 43,527.

The win was important for Atlanta United (8-5-8) for several reasons.

It moved to sixth place in the Eastern Conference, two points behind fifth-place Philadelphia, one point ahead of seventh-place Orlando and six ahead of ninth-place D.C. United. The points were vital because Atlanta United’s next two matches are on the road at eighth-place Montreal, which is 7-2-0 at home this season, followed by at third-place New England, which is 7-0-3 at home.

It was its second win in its past eight matches and fifth shutout this season, a confidence-building achievement for a group that has struggled this season.

It was its first win against Philadelphia, which last season played for the MLS Cup, since 2018.

Pineda said on Friday that he was considering changes to the formation and personnel to try to help a defense that was among the worst in the league with 35 goals allowed. He switched from two centerbacks to three, composed of JuanJo Purata, Luis Abram and Ronald Hernandez. Caleb Wiley and Lennon, who became the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 starts in regular season matches, were the wingbacks with Franco Ibarra and Amar Sejdic the central midfielders, Almada the attacking midfielder and Machop Chol and Giakoumakis the strikers.

Defensively, Atlanta United would shift into a back five with the wingbacks playing the same line as the three centerbacks. When Atlanta United had the ball, the wingbacks and Sejdic would move forward and become passing outlets for Almada.

Atlanta United appeared to earn a penalty kick in the fourth minute when Giakoumakis was tripped by Nathan Harriel as both attempted to reach a chipped pass by Almada. Referee Ted Unkel, after a video review, waived off the penalty kick and instead moved the ball one yard outside the 18-yard box. Almada’s shot was blocked by the wall. The ball came back to him and he hammered a right-footed half-volley into the lower right corner to give Atlanta United a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute. It was his eighth goal, six of which were scored from outside the 18-yard box. That’s the most in MLS this season.

Giakoumakis was forced to leave the match in the 29th minute when we appeared to suffer a muscle injury. He was running to track down a pass hit over the top. He didn’t reach the ball before goalkeeper Joe Bendik. Giakoumakis put his hands on his head near where Bendik reached the pass and then sat down on the turf. He didn’t appear to grab at any part of his body, which would indicate what happened. Trainers came out and appeared to look at his right hamstring. He was replaced by Miguel Berry in the 30th minute.

The new formation and personnel change seemed to work for the first 45 minutes. Atlanta United finished the half with seven shots, four on goal, to Philadelphia’s five and one.

Tyler Wolff replaced Chol in the 62nd minute.

Ibarra received a yellow card in the 75th minute. He will be suspended for the Montreal match because of accumulation.

Lennon capped the scoring with a shot that went between Bendik’s legs in in the 79th minute. It was assisted by Almada, his league-leading 10th, and Berry, his first. It was Lennon’s second goal.

Atlanta United and Philadelphia each took 14 shots, but Atlanta United put seven on goal compared to the Union’s one.

