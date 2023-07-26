Atlanta United’s Pineda said he’s focused on improving team, not his future

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- His team losers of three consecutive matches following Tuesday’s 4-0 loss at Miami, and winners of just four of its past 16, Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said he wasn’t worried about his job should his team not advance in the Leagues Cup.

It must defeat Cruz Azul on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to make it to the tournament’s next round.

“I’m not worried about anything,” he said. “I’m not worried. I’m not a guy that is scared about anything in life. I’ve faced many adversities in my life since I was a footballer. Now it’s not the case. So I’m not worried about anything. Whatever happens, will happen. What I have my focus on is in improving the team. We win Saturday and you won’t ask us that anymore so that’s the challenge for me.”

Atlanta United is in seventh in the Eastern Conference. It has scored the third-most goals (42) in the league but allowed the second-most (39).

Three of the goals scored by Miami were helped by the “silly mistakes” that have plagued the team in league play all season.

Despite having one of the highest payrolls in the league, the team has missed the playoffs in two of the past three seasons. That’s not all on Pineda, who took over in August 2021 for the fired Gabriel Heinze and led the team into the playoffs.

Atlanta United’s front office, when it was led by Darren Eales, didn’t wait long to change managers if it felt things weren’t going well. Frank De Boer was fired after the team lost three consecutive matches in the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando in 2020. Atlanta United was shut out in all three matches. Heinze, hired to replace de Boer, was fired after 13 matches for a variety of on-the-field and off-the field reasons in 2021.

Eales resigned in August, 2022 to join Newcastle. He was replaced by Garth Lagerwey, who worked with Pineda when he was an assistant at Seattle.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Pineda isn’t responsible for the construction of the roster, which has holes. The team is trying to make two more signings to improve the roster.

If Atlanta United doesn’t defeat Cruz Azul, its next match won’t be until August 20 when it plays at Seattle when MLS play resumes. If a move were to be made, this would likely be the window.

Goalkeeper and team captain Brad Guzan and fullback Caleb Wiley said the team is still united.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1

July 25 Miami 4, Atlanta United 0 in Leagues Cup

July 29 vs. Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup, 7 p.m.

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA