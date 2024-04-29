Atlanta United’s Efrain Morales impresses in MLS debut

Morales found out three hours before kickoff that he was going to start in place of Noah Cobb, who was a late scratch because of illness.

On the bus ride to the stadium, he said he sent at least 20 text messages to family and friends groups, asking them to try to watch.

The three-hour notice was almost the perfect runway because he said he didn’t have time to feel nervous.

“I honestly think it kind of helped me because ... if they had been told a little bit earlier, it might have been different,” he said.

Morales didn’t put a foot wrong playing beside Luis Abram. He won three aerial duals, including one in the opening minute that helped settle him, blocked one shot while taking two of his own, and completed 91.7% of his passes. The only thing that might have made it better was if his diving header in stoppage time had gone into the goal, instead of sailing just wide.

“Efrain was doing a great job this year in preseason,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said. “We have confidence that he could have a good game, his first game, and I think he did pretty well.”

It’s been a long time coming for Morales, who joined the team’s academy when he was 11 years old and signing with the club as a Homegrown when he was 16. He’s now 20. This recent preseason was the first opportunity he’s had to play with the first team. Injuries prevented him from doing so in previous years.

“Pretty cliche to say, but it feels pretty surreal,” he said. “You would have expected I would already have 60 appearances like Caleb Wiley. But obviously, people have different paths. And I’m just happy to help the team.”

It may be tough for him to get more time with the first team this season, other than in the U.S. Open Cup or Leagues Cup. Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams, the preferred starters, are returning from injury. Gregersen made Saturday’s roster, though he didn’t play. Williams has begun running after suffering a calf injury three matches ago. Cobb, another Homegrown, played well in five starts filling in for Gregersen. Abram is a veteran who stepped in for Williams.

“I’m happy to get my first full 90 in and but I’m going to just take whatever opportunity as it comes,” he said. “The other center backs coming in, and I still just see it more as an opportunity to learn more than anything. I’m still so new to this. I think just being in this environment is really great for me as a player, whether it’s in training, on the bench, or even just wherever, I’m happy to be here.”

