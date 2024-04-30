Georgia Supreme Court overturns attorney’s road rage murder conviction

The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed the murder conviction of a lawyer sentenced to life in prison in the death of a man run over by a car during a heated argument over a golf ball.

The court overturned Bryan Keith Schmitt’s 2022 conviction, ruling the Fulton County judge presiding over the case should have instructed the jury on what constitutes an “accident” under the law.

Schmitt, who testified in his own defense at trial, said he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his Mercedes as the two argued on the side of a busy Sandy Springs road.

Schmitt was driving home from work July 30, 2019, when he said he heard something slam into the front of his sedan on River Valley Road.

Investigators said they believe Jahangard lost control of a golf ball he was bouncing as he talked on the phone in a driveway, causing it to bounce into the street and hit Schmitt’s sedan as he drove past.

Schmitt turned around, came back and confronted Jahangard. The two exchanged words but Schmitt said he never meant to hit the man as he turned his wheel sharply to the left and accelerated into the driveway.

Schmitt told the jury he wanted to pull in next to Jahangard and “sort out what had happened,” but underestimated the turning radius of his Mercedes.

“I see it in my head every day,” an emotional Schmitt said on the stand. “It’s a mistake that I have struggled with for three years.”

Prosecutors contended he purposely rammed the 60-year-old in a fit of rage, causing the skull fractures that resulted in Jahangard’s death days later.

The fatal collision was captured on two cameras, a surveillance system from a nearby house and a camera mounted to the dashboard of a passing HVAC truck.

Video showed Schmitt quickly hopping out of his car and trying to help the injured Jahangard, who was bleeding from his ears striking his head on the concrete. Schmitt, who received medical training during his time in the U.S. Army, said he placed Jahangard on his back and stabilized his head as he waited for help.

On cross-examination, prosecutor Pat Dutcher honed in on erroneous statements Schmitt made to bystanders and first responders at the scene. Schmitt initially told investigators Jahangard had thrown one of the trashcans in front of his car and that he swerved to avoid it, striking the widowed real estate investor and father of two.

Schmitt said what happened a “tragic accident,” a mistake he wishes he had never made.

Schmitt previously worked as a corporate attorney but was suspended by the State Bar of Georgia pending the appeal of his murder conviction.

The jury deliberated more than six hours over two days before convicting Schmitt on all five counts he faced: malice murder, two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Prior to deliberations, Schmitt’s attorneys asked Judge Melynee Leftridge to instruct the jury about the legal definition of accident. She initially said she would but later changed her mind and decided not to give the instruction.

Writing for the court, Presiding Justice Nels Peterson said because the judge declined to give the accident instruction on the counts of felony murder and aggravated assault, the verdicts on those counts cannot stand.

The court ruled the evidence was legally sufficient to sustain Schmitt’s conviction, however, so the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office may retry him.

A spokesman for the DA’s office said he is aware of the Georgia Supreme Court’s decision, but it wasn’t immediately clear if state prosecutors plan to retry Schmitt.

Schmitt is still in custody, but his attorney, Don Samuel, said he would likely be transferred back to the Fulton County Jail. From there, he can request bond as he awaits a possible second trial.

“The unanimous Supreme Court decision reversing the conviction was a welcome relief and we look forward to Bryan’s ultimate exoneration,” Samuel said Tuesday.