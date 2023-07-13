Atlanta United streak stopped by New England

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Atlanta United’s two-game win streak was snapped by a 2-1 loss to New England Wednesday at Gillette Stadium.

The Five Stripes’ defense, which played so well in allowing just one shot on goal in each of its previous two games, was beaten on New England’s first two shots on goal -- taken in the opening nine minutes of the game.

The loss was only the second in the past 11 matches for Atlanta United (9-6-8), which will host Orlando Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Once ahead 2-0, New England played to keep the result, which gave Atlanta United plenty of chances to get back into the match but it couldn’t get past New England’s Djordje Petrovic. Atlanta United took 24 shots, second-most this season, putting a season-high 11 on goal. The 11th was a goal by Machop Chol, who hit a spinning shot in stoppage time. New England put six of its 16 shots on goal.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda selected the same starting lineup that defeated Montreal 1-0 last week. Miguel Berry started at striker with Thiago Almada and Tyler Wolff as attacking midfielders. Amar Sejdic and Franco Ibarra were the defensive midfielders, Brooks Lennon and Caleb Wiley the wingbacks, JuanJo Purata, Luis Abram and Ronald Hernandez the centerbacks and Brad Guzan was in goal. It marked the third time this season that Pineda picked the same starting lineup for consecutive matches.

Atlanta United’s scoreless streak ended in the fourth minute when Matt Polster ripped a shot from 24 yards into the lower left corner. Guzan had no chance to stop the effort, taken from center of the pitch. Polster ran onto a headed clearance by Lennon. The shot flew under a leaping Revs player a few yards from goal.

Atlanta United had a handball claim in the 18-yard box waved away by referee Alex Chilowicz a minute later.

New England made it 2-0 in the ninth minute on an excellent counterattack led by Carles Gil, who played pass through Atlanta United’s centerbacks into space for Giacomo Vrioni to run on to. He rounded Guzan and dinked in a shot. The counter started when Almada turned over the ball in New England’s defensive third. Gil took the ball, went between Sosa’s legs with a dribble, and then played a perfect pass for his 10th assist.

New England kept up its pressure and forced a goal-line clearance by Hernandez in the 15th minute.

Atlanta United continued to attack. A Lennon volley was denied by goalkeeper Petrovic in the 27th minute.

It wasn’t a pretty half for Atlanta United. The defense that was steady in its previous two games allowed 13 shots, six on goal. Atlanta United had eight shots, four on goal.

Pineda subbed in Derrick Etienne for Wolff and Matheus Rossetto for Sosa to start the second half.

Almada played in Etienne to the back post in the 65th minute. Facing only Petrovic, Etienne pushed his shot wide from a tight angle.

Ozzie Alonso came on for Sejdic and Chol for Berry in the 69th minute. Chol quickly forced a save with a header. Almada forced another a few minutes later. A Purata header was pushed off the line by Petrovic in the 71st minute.

Pineda made his final sub in the 77th minute, putting on Edwin Mosquera for Wiley. It was Mosquera’s first appearance since returning from his loan to Defensa y Justicia.

Chol missed a chance in the 82nd minute in what was almost a replay of Etienne’s miss earlier.

