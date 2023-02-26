Thiago Almada magic saves Atlanta United

Before Almada’s right-footed thunderbolt, which was assisted by Brooks Lennon, and his free kick, Atlanta United’s offense took many shots from outside the 18-yard box, also something that happened last season. Against San Jose, 15 of the first 18 shots came from outside the box.

Of the three taken inside the box, one was a missed penalty kick by Luiz Araujo that landed close to where Ohio State’s missed field goal against Georgia ended up a few weeks ago. Just three of the 18 shots forced a save. To contrast, four of San Jose’s 10 shots were on goal and eight of the 10 were taken inside Atlanta United’s 18-yard box.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda selected an 11 that was composed mostly of the players that started during the preseason. Brad Guzan started in goal in his first real action since suffering a ruptured Achilles last season, with Miles Robinson, also experiencing his first meaningful action since rupturing his achilles last season, and JuanJo Purata as the centerbacks.

Lennon and Andrew Gutman were the fullbacks. Franco Ibarra, Matheus Rossetto and Almada were in the midfield, Caleb Wiley and Araujo were on the wings, and Jackson Conway started at striker. Pineda was without Giorgos Giakoumakis, whose visa hasn’t been approved, and Machop Chol, who suffered a hamstring injury during the preseason.

Another presumed starter, Derrick Etienne, isn’t yet 90-minutes fit after spending most of the preseason recovering from an injury sustained last season while with Columbus.

San Jose struck first with Jeremy Ebobisse heading in a cross from Cristian Espinoza in the 12th minute. Ebobisse got in front of Lennon, who slid over to try to get in front of him after he ran past Ibarra, who stopped following him about 12 yards from goal.

Espinoza received the ball in space on the right following diagonal pass from Rodrigues that went over Atlanta United’s forward and midfield lines. Guzan tried to punch away the cross before it reached Ebobisse.

Atlanta United’s first shot didn’t come until the 22nd minute. It was taken by Araujo from outside the 18-yard box and was blocked. Pineda said in the first week of preseason that the team was going to work on trying to take fewer long-range shots this season than it did last season.

Atlanta United had several promising attacks in the first half lose steam because the player on the ball was too indecisive, giving San Jose time to regroup.

Atlanta United won a penalty kick in the 38th minute when a cross by Gutman was blocked by the arms of a sliding Paul Marie. Araujo attempted the penalty. His shot missed the whole goal, sailing left of the left upright. The sequence started with an interception and smart run by Ibarra, who laid a pass off to Gutman to run onto near the end line.

Pineda made two changes in the 56th minute, bringing on two new players to the team, Etienne for Wiley, and Miguel Berry for Conway.

With the offense still struggling to create much near San Jose’s goal, Pineda brought on Amar Sejdic and Luis Abram for Rossetto and Purata in the 80th minute.

Lennon had the best chance to tie the game in the 87th minute when he received the ball about 10 yards from San Jose’s goal. His shot went wide.

