Atlanta United loses its fourth consecutive game

Atlanta United played with energy in the first 17 minutes and could have been ahead 3-0 if not for good goalkeeping by Kristijan Kahlina. He got enough of a Lennon cross to prevent Gutman and Almada from easy goals early. Later, he denied Araujo in a one-on-one. That was Araujo’s first shot on goal in the past 6 ½ matches.

But it was Charlotte that struck first when Meram was left unmarked at the back post for a simple tap-in of a cross in the 18th minute to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Meram, who played for the Five Stripes in 2019, didn’t celebrate the goal. The sequence started with a cross from the left to the right by Meram, resulting in Atlanta United’s defense flowing that way. No one picked up Meram, who remained within a few yards from where he struck the cross when the ball came back to him for the shot.

Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

The aggressiveness that Atlanta United showed in the opening of the game decreased for a shot. The team didn’t attempt a shot in the 17 minutes after Charlotte scored. The hosts started to find ways through Charlotte’s defense but failed to put a shot on goal during the rest of the half. It put just one shot on goal from six chances created during the half. Charlotte created just the one chance in the first 45 minutes.

Westberg stopped a point-blank shot by Kamil Jozwiak in the 48th minute to keep Atlanta United just a goal down. However, referee Lukasz Szpala, after a video review, ruled that Gutman pulled down Jozwiak during the shot. Szpala awarded a penalty kick to Charlotte and a red card to Gutman, reducing Atlanta United to 10 players. Karol Swiderski converted the penalty to give Charlotte a 2-0 lead in the 52nd minute.

Derrick Etienne came on for Sejdic in the 56th minute.

Meram added a second on another simple tap-in in the 57th minute to increase Atlanta United’s deficit to 3-0.

Giorgos Giakoumakis and Matheus Rossetto came on in the 71st minute for Araujo and Berry.

Almada was credited with an assist on Purata’s goal. It was his first goal this season and Almada’s seventh assist.

