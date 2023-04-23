Late goal lifts Atlanta United past Chicago in dramatic fashion

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda fielded a strong lineup with Giakoumakis back at striker after suffering a minor hamstring strain in last week’s draw at Toronto, Thiago Almada at attacking midfielder after missing the Toronto game because of an undisclosed injury, and Luiz Araujo and Derrick Etienne on the wings. Matheus Rossetto and Santiago Sosa anchored the midfield with Brooks Lennon and Andrew Gutman as the fullbacks, Miles Robinson and Purata as the centerbacks and Westberg in goal.

A Gutman goal in the fifth minute was taken off because Giakoumakis, who would have earned the assists, was correctly judged to be offside.

Giakomakis made up for it in the 13th minute when he put in from close range a cross by Lennon, who sprinted more than 40 yards to catch up to a pass from Almada, who hit it from inside Atlanta United’s defensive half. Lennon reached the ball as it crossed the end line and put a pass into the center of the box to Giakoumakis, who took a touch before successfully shooting to give Atlanta United a 1-0 lead. It was Lennon’s third assist. Almada was also credited with an assist, his sixth. According to Opta, Giakoumakis became the second player in MLS history to score in each of his first five starts, joining Taylor Twellman, who scored in his first six in 2002.

The rest of the half wasn’t an example of Atlanta United’s best soccer. It was frequently sloppy with the ball, particularly in the midfield, and there wasn’t a lot of movement by the wingers to create passing opportunities.

Pineda made a curious and uncharacteristic halftime sub, bringing on Clement Diop for Westberg. It was Diop’s debut with Atlanta United. Westberg could be seen with a wrapping on his right knee while sitting with the reserves in the second half. Westberg replaced Brad Guzan as starter two games ago after Guzan suffered an MCL injury that was expected to sideline him for at least 10 weeks. Diop is Atlanta United’s sole healthy goalkeeper.

Giakoumakis was subbed off in the 58th minute with what appeared to be a recurrent of the issue with his left hamstring. He was replaced by Miguel Berry. Caleb Wiley also came on for Etienne. Machop Chol replaced Almada in the 68th minute as Atlanta United looked for someway to break Chicago’s pressure. Atlanta United had great difficulty keeping possession long enough to work the ball into Chicago’s half for long stretches early in the second half. Ibarra replaced Araujo in the 80th minute.

A header by Purata was pushed away by Chicago’s Chris Brady in the final seconds.

Atlanta United stretched its streak of remaining unbeaten when leading at halftime to 28 games (23-0-5).

Atlanta United was outshot (12-9) and as well as fewer shots on goal (5-4).

