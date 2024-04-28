Atlanta United

Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada #10 during the first half of the match against Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL on Saturday April 27, 2024. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Atlanta United)

Credit: Griffin Quinn/Atlanta United

Credit: Griffin Quinn/Atlanta United

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada #10 during the first half of the match against Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL on Saturday April 27, 2024. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Atlanta United)
By
30 minutes ago

CHICAGO -- In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reviews Atlanta United’s 0-0 draw with Chicago on Saturday at Soldier Field. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda and players Efrain Morales, who made his MLS debut, and Dax McCarty, who made his 500th appearance in a regular season or playoff match. Roberson also answers your questions about the MLS team.

x

If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

