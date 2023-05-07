Miami’s Josef Martinez scores twice to down Atlanta United

It was Atlanta United’s (5-3-3) third consecutive loss across all competitions and the fourth game in which its offense couldn’t find any rhythm. With five against Miami, the team has 13 shots on goal in its past four matches. The team has taken just two points from its past five road matches.

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda made a few changes to the starting 11 from the one that resulted in a 3-1 loss last week at Nashville. Machop Chol started the second consecutive game at striker with Derrick Etienne moving from left wing to right in place of Luiz Araujo. Caleb Wiley was on the left and Almada was the attacking midfielder. Amar Sejdic replaced Matheus Rossetto in central midfield with Santiago Sosa in support. Brooks Lennon and Gutman were the fullbacks, Miles Robinson and JuanJo Purata the centerbacks, and Quentin Westberg replaced Clement Diop as goalkeeper.

Miami manager Phil Neville chose not to start Martinez, who was facing Atlanta United for the first time after he helped the club win three trophies in its first three years. It was the second consecutive match Martinez hadn’t started. Neville did choose to start two former Academy players, Benjamin Cremaschi and David Ruiz, in Miami’s midfield.

Atlanta United’s habit of starting slow in its past few games continued against Miami. Players didn’t make off-the-ball runs, which Pineda said last week that Almada needs to be most effective. Most passes were received by players with their back to Miami’s goal, which is a sign of slow play.

Atlanta United’s first shot was taken by Etienne in the 23rd minute. It was right at Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender and was the result of good work by Wiley to force a turnover.

Atlanta United’s players started to make runs and it stressed Miami’s defenders. Almada brilliantly got away from a defender to find Lennon running into space near the end line. His cross was put out for a corner. Chol failed to take advantage on the next sequence when, left unmarked, he put a point-blank header wide. Almada followed a few minutes later that was deflected and saved by Callender.

As was the case for Atlanta United last week, when Nashville began to take control around the 30th minute, Miami did the same on Saturday. After not taking a shot in the game’s first 30 minutes, Miami took seven in the final 15 minutes of the first half.

Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

Neville subbed on Martinez in the 58th minute. He received applause as he ran toward the end featuring many Atlanta United supporters.

Less than a minute later, Chol knocked down Ruiz in the penalty box, resulting in referee Armando Villareal signaling a penalty.

Martinez stepped to the spot and buried it into the lower right corner to give Miami a 1-0 lead in the 59th minute.

Pineda subbed in Miguel Berry and Araujo for Chol and Etienne in the 64th minute. Ronald Hernandez came on for Wiley in the 80th minute.

Atlanta United had a man advantage for the final six minutes because Miami’s Franco Negri received a red card.

Still, Atlanta United struggled.

Pineda spoke on Thursday about the need for the offense to take more risks in the final third in order to create more chances. Atlanta United had just two chances created in the first half against a depleted Miami midfield. It had seven through 83 minutes.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami CF 1

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA