Rossetto goal results in Atlanta United 1-1 draw

The game also saw the debut of Designated Player Giorgos Giakoumakis, who produced a few moments of excitement. He said he wasn’t happy with himself because he didn’t score.

Pineda made one change from last week’s starting 11, choosing Miguel Berry at striker over Jackson Conway. The rest of the group was composed of Brad Guzan in goal with Miles Robinson and JuanJo Purata as the centerbacks, Brooks Lennon and Andrew Gutman as the fullbacks, Franco Ibarra, Rossetto and Almada in the midfield, and Caleb Wiley and Luiz Araujo on the wings.

Toronto was without Lorenzo Insigne, who missed the game because of an injury suffered last week.

Atlanta United apparently applied lessons learned from last week’s game as players passed up several opportunities for long-range shots in favor of trying to get closer to take a crack at Sean Johnson’s goal. Atlanta United’s first two shots on goal came from Rossetto.

“It’s something that I’ve been working on trying to get forward more,” Rossetto said. “It’s something I tried to do last year, but just talking more with Gonzalo it’s something that he wants me to do is to push forward.”

Its best chance came on a header put over the bar by Purata from yards away. Atlanta United took seven shots, three from inside the 18-yard box, in the half, putting two on goal. Toronto was held to one shot. It wasn’t on goal.

Atlanta United 1, Toronto 1

But Toronto struck first on a goal by Federico Bernardeschi from 20 yards in the 52nd minute. He received the ball from Michael Bradley, who was given time and space to turn and pass, while sprinting down the right side of the field. Bernardeschi’s low, hard shot beat Guzan at the near post. It was Toronto’s first shot on goal.

It was one of the few moments in the game in which Atlanta United didn’t press Toronto.

“That’s why I didn’t say it was perfect; it was close to perfection,” Pineda said. “And just because of that play, in my opinion, we dominated the game in every facet, aside from that play, and that will be the difference.”

Pineda subbed in Giakoumakis and Derrick Etienne Jr. for Berry and Wiley in the 59th minute in an attempt to find the tying goal. It came one minute later on a shot by Rossetto that took two deflections off Toronto players. It was Rossetto’s first-ever goal for the club with Almada and Etienne credited with assists.

The sequence started with a cross from Lennon to Etienne, who passed it to Almada, who passed it to Rossetto, who shot from 20 yards.

“I‘m very happy for it,” Rossetto said. “I think if we had won I’d been even happier. But it’s something I’ve been working towardsand hopefully I can score more maybe 5-to-10 this season.”

Etienne was pushed down in the box after attacking two Toronto defenders but no penalty kick was awarded.

Giakoumakis thought he scored the goal-ahead goal in the 77th minute but Purata, whose header hit the post, which resulted in the ball bouncing to Giakoumakis, was judged offside. Replays showed Purata appeared to be onside. A review resulted in the offside call standing

Johnson made two saves in the final 13 minutes to deny Atlanta United.

