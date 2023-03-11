Caleb Wiley helps Atlanta United past Charlotte

Atlanta United took a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute on a goal by Wiley, his first this season. Sejdic pressed near midfield and created a turnover. Smart pressing is something the team has worked on. Almada picked up the ball and saw Wiley streaking unmarked down the middle of the field. Wiley, only 18 years old, took a few touches and slammed a left-footed shot from 12 yards. It was Atlanta United’s first goal in the first half this season and its first from inside the 18-yard box.

Atlanta United doubled its lead in the 12th minute on a goal by Araujo, who hit a low, hard left-footed shot into the near post from 18 yards. Wiley earned the assist with a pass hit with the outside of his left foot across the top of the 18-yard box. It was Araujo’s first goal and Wiley’s first assist this season. It also was a bit of redemption for Araujo, who missed a penalty kick in the first week and didn’t play well last week. It was the first time Wiley scored and assisted in an MLS game.

Atlanta United 3, Charlotte 0 (match statistics)

Charlotte put Atlanta United under pressure in the next few minutes. Unlike last season, when the team would frequently give up goals after it score, the Five Stripes didn’t fold.

Referee Ismail Elfath overturned his own penalty call in the 32nd minute after reviewing a play in which Lennon collided with Kamil Jozwiak. It was a tough call for Elfath because Joswiak totally missed volleying a cross. Lennon had jumped to try to block the expected shot. As both players came down, they collided.

Wiley increased Atlanta United’s lead to 3-0 by finishing one of the prettiest sequences in franchise history. It started with Robinson patiently waiting on someone to come open. He found Almada, who ran across the formation from left into space in the right channel, on Atlanta United’s side of the field. Almada turned and started up field. He shrugged off one attempted tackle before passing to Araujo, who took a few touches before passing it back toward Almada, who had continued his run into Charlotte’s 18-yard box. He allowed the pass to roll past him and to Wiley, who one-timed it for his second goal in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

Pineda subbed in Giorgos Giakoumakis for Berry in the 59th minute. Derrick Etienne Jr. and Santiago Sosa came on for Wiley and Sejdic in the 70th minute.

The game ended with one group of Atlanta United’s supporters chanting, “Atlanta” with another group responding, “United” as Charlotte supporters streamed out of the stadium.

Atlanta United will host Portland on March 18.

