Lionel Messi, Miami too much for Atlanta United

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Atlanta United on Tuesday joined the club of clubs torn apart by Lionel Messi.

Messi, arguably the greatest player in soccer history, scored two goals and had a hand in the third and fourth in leading Miami to a 4-0 victory against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup at DRV PNK Stadium.

It was just Messi’s second game with his new club but he orchestrated an attack as if he were back in Barcelona, which he led to 10 titles and four Champions Leagues, or back at Paris Saint-Germain, which he led to two league titles, or Argentina, which he led to the World Cup last year.

The goals were works of beauty, similar to some scored by Atlanta United in 2017 and ‘18 when it was ripping through opponents.

It was Atlanta United’s third consecutive loss across all competitions and it second 4-0 loss this season. Atlanta United had a chance to end the shutout in the 85th minute but Thiago Almada’s penalty kick was saved.

Atlanta United must defeat Cruz Azul on Saturday either in regulation or in penalty kicks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to advance out of its group and into the knockout rounds of the tournament. If Atlanta United doesn’t advance, it won’t play again until it travels to Seattle when league play resumes on Aug. 20.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda appeared to keep using the three-centerback formation he adopted four games ago. The trio were composed of Miles Robinson, in his first game since returning from the Gold Cup, JuanJo Purata and Luis Abram, playing in front of goalkeeper Brad Guzan. The midfield, tasked with trying to contain Messi and Sergio Busquets, were Almada, Matheus Rossetto and Santiago Sosa, with Brooks Lennon and Caleb Wiley as the wingbacks, Tyler Wolff as the other attacking midfielder and Giorgos Giakoumakis at striker in his first start in the past four matches.

Pineda threw a wrinkle into the formation with Abram playing as a hybrid centerback/fullback on the left and Wiley playing as a winger high up the formation. Additionally, Atlanta United, when it didn’t have the ball, pressed Miami when it had the ball in the middle third of the field.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Miami’s lineup, chosen by Gerardo Martino, formerly Atlanta United’s manager in 2017 and ‘18 when it was steamrolling opponents on its way to the MLS Cup, also included former Five Stripes striker Josef Martinez.

Miami quickly figured out how to beat Atlanta United’s press when Sergio Busquets passed over Atlanta United’s midfield and back line to Messi running down the left. His first shot hit the right post but he reacted first and buried his second shot to give Miami a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute.

Messi scored his second in the 22nd minute. Messi played Robert Taylor into space on the left. As he reached the endline, Taylor crossed the ball back toward the middle. Martinez made a feint toward the ball before allowing it to roll past him to a wide-open Messi, who had continued his run, for an easy right-footed shot just a few yards from goal.

Atlanta United’s pressure began to dissipate, affected by the lead and possibly by the 85-degree temperature.

Miami increased its lead to 3-0 in the 44th minute when Taylor slammed a close-range shot after being played in by Benjamin Cremaschi, who was found open at the top of by box by Messi.

It wasn’t all bad for Atlanta United in the half. It had one goal called back for offside, another shot hit the post and another shot go inches wide.

Atlanta United isn’t the only team to fail to contain Messi, who would walk or drift around the field until he would find a hole in Atlanta United’s defense, receive the ball, and go to work. It was made easier because Atlanta United would often back off Busquets, Messi’s long-time teammate at Barcelona, and allow him to dictate the game’s tempo.

Pineda subbed on Edwin Mosquera in place of Wolff and Ronald Hernandez for Purata to start the second half.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Almada started a promising attack by taking on four Miami players and then finding Wiley streaking into the 18-yard box. Wiley passed to Giakoumakis, who couldn’t put the ball into a shooting position near the top of the box.

Miami increased its lead to 4-0 on another goal by Taylor, again played in by Messi in a 2-on-2, in the 53rd minute. The play started with an Atlanta United corner kick. Miami cleared the ball to Messi, standing near the center circle. He turned and began dribbling at Hernandez as Taylor began a long sprint down the left with Rossetto vainly trying to catch him. Messi played Taylor into the 18-yard box. He buried his shot into the lower right corner.

Ozzie Alonso and Miguel Berry came on for Giakoumakis and Rossetto in the 65th minute.

The only excitement in the next 15 minutes came from a supporter who jumped over the wall on the East side of the stadium and made it all the way across the field in an attempt to reach Messi. The fan’s effort was denied by Martino and security guards.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1

July 25 Miami 4, Atlanta United 0

July 29 vs. Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup, 8 p.m.

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA