How the campaign to undermine Georgia's election unfolded

By David Wickert, Isaac Sabetai, Mark Niesse, Tia Mitchell, Maya T. Prabhu and Greg Bluestein, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Donald Trump and his supporters spent weeks trying to influence, and then overturn, the results of the November 2020 presidential election. They made allegations of voter fraud and sought to have state legislators - not voters - determine the winner, citing fraud allegations they said put the outcome of the election in doubt. To date, none of their allegations have been proved and investigators have found problems that might have affected only a handful of votes - not nearly enough to cast doubt on Joe Biden’s victory. What follows is a detailed timeline, compiled from interviews, government investigative documents, published news reports, books and memoirs that shows how this campaign played out in Georgia.

Biden, Ossoff, Warnock sworn in
Jan 20, 2021
A new U.S. Attorney in Atlanta
Jan 11, 2021
Biden declared winner
Jan 7, 2021
Effort to invalidate Georgia’s results collapses
Jan 6, 2021
A Democratic victory and an undelivered letter
Jan 5, 2021
Pence, Trump campaigns in Georgia on eve of runoff
Jan 4, 2021
“I’m done”
Jan 3, 2021
A busy day
Jan 2, 2021
“January 6th. See you in D.C.”
Jan 1, 2021
Another day, another lawsuit
Dec 31, 2020
Pak gets a call
Dec 30, 2020
Giuliani back in Georgia
Dec 30, 2020
Cobb audit finds no fraud
Dec 29, 2020
Justice Department official floats letter
Dec 28, 2020
“Leave the rest to me”
Dec 27, 2020
Trump calls election worker
Dec 23, 2020
Barr says no widespread fraud
Dec 21, 2020
“Be there. Will be Wild!”
Dec 19, 2020
A one-sided report
Dec 17, 2020
State Farm Arena video cited again
Dec 15, 2020
A shadow slate
Dec 14, 2020
Court declines to intervene
Dec 12, 2020
More shaky claims
Dec 10, 2020
Texas tries to intervene
Dec 8, 2020
The final margin: 11,799 votes
Dec 7, 2020
FBI investigates
Dec 6, 2020
State lawmakers pressured
Dec 6, 2020
Trump bashes Kemp
Dec 5, 2020
A “top priority”
Dec 4, 2020
State Farm Arena claims
Dec 3, 2020
“Someone’s going to get hurt”
Dec 1, 2020
Another lawsuit and a quick response
Nov 25, 2020
A push for a special session
Nov 24, 2020
More rallies
Nov 21, 2020
Hand recount confirms Biden win
Nov 20, 2020
State senators launch review
Nov 19, 2020
A rally at the state Capitol
Nov 18, 2020
Audit demanded
Nov 17, 2020
“An amazing blunder”
Nov 16, 2020
Trump campaign privately debunks conspiracy theories
Nov 14, 2020
A plan to involve state lawmakers
Nov 13, 2020
“The most secure in American history”
Nov 12, 2020
An extraordinary hand recount
Nov 11, 2020
Trump demands recount
Nov 10, 2020
Senators call for resignation
Nov 9, 2020
Biden takes the lead in Georgia
Nov 6, 2020
Protests and allegations of fraud
Nov 5, 2020
Legal challenges begin
Nov 4, 2020
Election night
Nov 3, 2020

Biden, Ossoff, Warnock sworn in

