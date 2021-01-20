Donald Trump and his supporters spent weeks trying to influence, and then overturn, the results of the November 2020 presidential election. They made allegations of voter fraud and sought to have state legislators - not voters - determine the winner, citing fraud allegations they said put the outcome of the election in doubt. To date, none of their allegations have been proved and investigators have found problems that might have affected only a handful of votes - not nearly enough to cast doubt on Joe Biden’s victory. What follows is a detailed timeline, compiled from interviews, government investigative documents, published news reports, books and memoirs that shows how this campaign played out in Georgia.