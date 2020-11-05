Election 2020: Biden one state short of winning the White House

Democrat Joe Biden is on the verge of claiming enough Electoral College votes to win the White House.
A full day after Election Day, neither Biden or President Donald Trump had cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. But Biden’s victories in the Great Lakes states left him at 264, meaning he is one battleground state away from crossing the threshold and becoming president-elect. Four states have yet to report unofficial final results: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and North Carolina.
6:51 a.m.
House Democrats are holding their 1st post-election caucus call at 2pm today to discuss the results in which they lost many seats to Republicans as well as their agenda for the "lame-duck" session beginning Nov 16th.Pelosi in letter to Democrats called the election "challenging."— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) November 5, 2020
2:40 a.m.
#BREAKING: Latest batch of Maricopa County results just came in. Biden: 51% Trump: 47% They are now only separated by about 74,500 votes. The gap has narrowed even more. Each release it’s gotten tighter. About 275k ballots left to count. Next update: Thurs 7 pm #azfamily— (@BrianaWhitney)Nov 05 2020
2:28 a.m.
#ARIZONA: According to NBC News Correspondent @GadiNBC, the remaining 400,000 ballots from Maricopa County, Arizona will not come in until the next couple of days. He says two batches (each with 50-100k ballots) are expected to come in Wednesday night/Thursday morning.— Louie Tran (@louie_tran) November 5, 2020