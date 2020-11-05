X

Election 2020: Biden one state short of winning the White House

Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., on the day after Election Day. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

National Politics | Updated 17 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Live updates, results throughout the day

Democrat Joe Biden is on the verge of claiming enough Electoral College votes to win the White House.

A full day after Election Day, neither Biden or President Donald Trump had cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. But Biden’s victories in the Great Lakes states left him at 264, meaning he is one battleground state away from crossing the threshold and becoming president-elect. Four states have yet to report unofficial final results: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and North Carolina.

The AJC will post live updates on the race’s developments throughout the day.

6:51 a.m.

2:40 a.m.

2:28 a.m.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.