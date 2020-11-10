Trump campaign presses for quick recount in Georgia

The letter was signed by outgoing U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, who is leading Trump’s recount effort, and David Shafer, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party.

Raffensperger’s office didn’t immediately provide comment Tuesday. U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, allies of Trump, asked the Republican secretary of state to resign Monday.

State election officials said Monday they hadn’t found evidence of widespread problems. Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system manager, said there were minor issues caused by human error in some counties.

Georgia’s Republican congressional delegation backed up the Trump campaign on Tuesday.

“A fair election ensures all legal ballots are counted. We are united in asking you to ensure that such is the case and look forward to your prompt response," they wrote.

Raffensperger has already said there will likely be a recount under a Georgia law that gives losing candidates a right to a recount upon request if they lost by less than half a percent of all votes cast. The recount would take place after Raffensperger certifies election results by a Nov. 20 deadline.

But the Trump campaign and Georgia Republican Party are seeking a different kind of recount that would occur before results are finalized. That type of recount is allowed at the discretion of the elections superintendent if discrepancies or errors appear to be present.

They also want a hand recount of all ballots, but that isn’t the process outlined in State Election Board rules. The board passed a rule earlier this year for recounts to be conducted by rescanning paper ballots.

Besides recounts, a statewide audit of one race is scheduled to begin Wednesday, when Raffensperger plans to announce which race will be audited.

The audit will review the text of voters’ choices on a sample of ballots to show that computer tabulations of ballots arrived at the correct winning candidate.