Without evidence, Georgia’s U.S. senators demand top elections official to resign

Their letter came just hours after the secretary of state’s office on Monday debunked several conspiracy theories about missing or mishandled ballots.

State election officials said claims that military ballots went missing are false, as are claims that ballots were dumped in Spalding County. Also false are allegations that ballots were harvested or results are inaccurate. The lone elections lawsuit filed in Georgia, involving ballot handling in Chatham County, was quickly dismissed last week.

The two Republican senators were attempting to energize conservatives upset over Trump’s defeat, though they stopped short of saying the election was “stolen.”

“We believe when there are failures, they need to be called out — even when it’s in your own party,” said the joint statement from Perdue and Loeffler. "The secretary of state has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.”

The senators didn’t say what they thought went wrong in the election.

Within minutes of the senators' attack on Raffensperger, Trump appeared to back them up.

“Georgia will be a big presidential win, as it was the night of the Election!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The criticism of Raffensperger, joining a chorus of far-right politicians who have falsely claimed irregularities with the election, flies in the face of comments from other state elections officials and other Republican leaders who say there’s no evidence of any fraud or wrongdoing.

“We’ve not had any sort of credible instances raised to our level yet,” Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said earlier Monday on CNN, adding: “At this point we’ve not seen any sort of credible examples.”

Local and state election officials haven’t found evidence of anything more than minor issues caused by human error in a handful of counties, said Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system manager, during a press conference before the senators' statement.

“The facts are the facts, regardless of outcomes,” said Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system manager for the secretary of state’s office during a press conference before the senators' statement. “That’s one of the things we’re focusing on here, is getting our count accurate and right.”

All problems have been corrected before results are finalized. County election offices must certify results by Friday, and Raffensperger is required to certify statewide elections by Nov. 20.

The balance of power in the U.S. Senate might be at stake during Georgia’s runoffs on Jan. 5. Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff, and Loeffler is opposed by Democrat Raphael Warnock.

A recount of the presidential race is likely.

Georgia law gives losing candidates the right to a recount upon request if they lost by less than half a percentage point.

Trump’s campaign announced that U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, who finished third in the U.S. Senate special election, will lead the effort to find evidence of “irregularities that will prove that President Trump won Georgia.”