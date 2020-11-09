Without evidence, Georgia’s U.S. senators demand top elections official to resign

Georgia’s two U.S. senators called on the state’s top elections official, a fellow Republican, to resign on Monday in a shocking attempt to appease President Donald Trump and his supporters ahead of consequential Jan. 5 runoffs.
U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue provided no evidence to back up claims of unspecified “failures” with the November election, overseen by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, echoing other Trump supporters who falsely claim widespread fraud contributed to his defeat.
The two were attempting to energize conservatives upset over Trump’s loss to President-elect Joe Biden, who is on the cusp of becoming the first Democrat to flip Georgia for the first time since 1992. Biden led Trump by over 11,500 votes on Monday afternoon.
Raffensperger said he’s not going to resign and will continue to ensure that the election is fair.
“My job is to follow Georgia law and see to it that all legal votes, and no illegal votes, are counted properly and accurately,” Raffensperger said. “As secretary of state, that is my duty, and I will continue to do my duty. As a Republican, I am concerned about Republicans keeping the U.S. Senate. I recommend that Senators Loeffler and Perdue start focusing on that.”
Their letter came just hours after the secretary of state’s office on Monday debunked several conspiracy theories about missing or mishandled ballots.
State election officials said claims that military ballots went missing are false, as are claims that ballots were dumped in Spalding County. Also false are allegations that ballots were harvested or results are inaccurate. The lone elections lawsuit filed in Georgia, involving ballot handling in Chatham County, was quickly dismissed last week.
“We believe when there are failures, they need to be called out — even when it’s in your own party,” said the joint statement from Perdue and Loeffler. "The secretary of state has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.”
The senators didn’t say what they thought went wrong in the election.
Within minutes of the senators' attack on Raffensperger, Trump appeared to back them up.
“Georgia will be a big presidential win, as it was the night of the Election!” Trump wrote on Twitter.
The criticism of Raffensperger, joining a chorus of far-right politicians who have falsely claimed irregularities with the election, flies in the face of comments from other state elections officials and other Republican leaders who say there’s no evidence of any fraud or wrongdoing.
“We’ve not had any sort of credible instances raised to our level yet,” Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said earlier Monday on CNN, adding: “At this point we’ve not seen any sort of credible examples.”
Local and state election officials haven’t found evidence of anything more than minor issues caused by human error in a handful of counties, said Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system manager, during a press conference before the senators' statement.
“The facts are the facts, regardless of outcomes,” said Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system manager for the secretary of state’s office during a press conference before the senators' statement. “That’s one of the things we’re focusing on here, is getting our count accurate and right.”
All problems have been corrected before results are finalized. County election offices must certify results by Friday, and Raffensperger is required to certify statewide elections by Nov. 20.
The balance of power in the U.S. Senate might be at stake during Georgia’s runoffs on Jan. 5. Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff, and Loeffler is opposed by Democrat Raphael Warnock.
A recount of the presidential race is likely.
Georgia law gives losing candidates the right to a recount upon request if they lost by less than half a percentage point.
Trump’s campaign announced that U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, who finished third in the U.S. Senate special election, will lead the effort to find evidence of “irregularities that will prove that President Trump won Georgia.”