Georgia recount shows ‘verdict of the people,’ says elections head

Biden was ahead of Trump by over 12,000 votes in both machine counts and a manual recount of paper ballots.

“Like other Republicans, I’m disappointed our candidate didn’t win,” Raffensperger said during a news conference at the state Capitol. “Working as an engineer throughout my life, I live by the motto that numbers don’t lie. As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct. The numbers reflect the verdict of the people.”