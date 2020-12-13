Georgia Supreme Court rejects Trump appeal

The Georgia Supreme Court has rejected an appeal of a lawsuit by President Donald Trump that seeks to overturn the state’s election results.
The president filed the lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court Dec. 4. But on Friday he appealed the case directly to the Supreme Court. The appeal said procedural miscues it blamed on the county meant the case would not be heard before Monday – the day the Electoral College is set to formally name Joe Biden the next president.
The appeal asked the Georgia Supreme Court to consider the merits of its case before Monday. But late Saturday the court rejected the appeal. It was not immediately clear on what grounds it based its decision.
Among other things, the lawsuit says tens of thousands of people voted illegally in Georgia. Such claims came under fire at a state legislative hearing last week, when a lawmaker said she found that several voters who allegedly cast fraudulent ballots were, in fact, legally registered voters. U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have said their investigators have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
It’s the latest legal setback in the president’s efforts to overturn the election results. On Friday the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit by Texas that challenged election procedures in Georgia and three other states.