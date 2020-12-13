Georgia Supreme Court rejects Trump appeal

The president filed the lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court Dec. 4. But on Friday he appealed the case directly to the Supreme Court. The appeal said procedural miscues it blamed on the county meant the case would not be heard before Monday – the day the Electoral College is set to formally name Joe Biden the next president.

The appeal asked the Georgia Supreme Court to consider the merits of its case before Monday. But late Saturday the court rejected the appeal. It was not immediately clear on what grounds it based its decision.