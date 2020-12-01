Georgia recount down to final two days

The secretary of state plans to release the results when all counties have done their work. But the latest count is not expected to change the outcome of the race.

“In the 43 (counties) we’ve seen so far they’re either spot on or not really significant” in terms of variation from previous results, Sterling said.

In metro Atlanta, Fulton County had hoped to finish its work this weekend, but that didn’t happen. The county said a Dominion Voting Systems server crashed on Sunday, causing a delay.

Sterling attributed the crash to an error by Fulton County. But he believes the county will finish its work on time.

Elsewhere, Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett also counties continue to count. Clayton County said it completed its count on Sunday.