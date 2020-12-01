Georgia recount down to final two days

Georgia’s presidential recount entered its final two days Tuesday, and most metro Atlanta counties still had plenty of work to do.
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, 43 of Georgia’s 159 counties had finished their work by Monday afternoon. The biggest metro area counties were not among them. All counties have until midnight Wednesday to complete the work.
Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system manager, said he believes the state will meet the deadline.
“It is 2020, so I’m never going to say, ‘We know it’s going to happen,’” Sterling said at a press conference Monday. “But we’re pretty sure it’s going to happen.”
Local election officials are wrapping up the third tally of votes in Georgia, following the initial count and a hand recount that led to certification of Joe Biden as the winner. President Donald Trump requested the latest tally, as he is entitled to do under state law because Biden’s margin of victory is less than half a percent.
The secretary of state plans to release the results when all counties have done their work. But the latest count is not expected to change the outcome of the race.
“In the 43 (counties) we’ve seen so far they’re either spot on or not really significant” in terms of variation from previous results, Sterling said.
In metro Atlanta, Fulton County had hoped to finish its work this weekend, but that didn’t happen. The county said a Dominion Voting Systems server crashed on Sunday, causing a delay.
Sterling attributed the crash to an error by Fulton County. But he believes the county will finish its work on time.
Elsewhere, Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett also counties continue to count. Clayton County said it completed its count on Sunday.