Georgia official orders ballot signature audit in Cobb County

The audit is scheduled to be completed in two weeks. Raffensperger said his office may also do a statewide audit of ballot signatures from the November general election, but he said his office prioritized Cobb County after receiving a specific allegation that the signature matching process wasn’t done properly there.

Gov. Brian Kemp said he supported a signature audit as a way to validate that absentee ballots were authentic.

“People want to have confidence in the election. That’s why I felt like it would be good to do a signature audit just to bring people peace of mind,” Kemp said.

Kemp’s comments came after Trump had attacked him early Monday morning over absentee ballot signatures.

“What a fool Governor @BrianKempGA of Georgia is,” Trump said on Twitter. “... Demand this clown call a Special Session and open up signature verification, NOW. Otherwise, could be a bad day for two GREAT Senators on January 5th.”

There’s no public indication of problems with absentee ballot signature verification besides complaints from Trump supporters.

Elections officials rejected absentee ballots because of mismatched or missing signatures at similar rates as in the 2018 election, about 0.15%, according to state data.

Overall absentee rejection rates declined after the Georgia General Assembly passed a bill last year that simplified absentee ballot envelopes and gave voters until the Friday after the election to verify their identities. But rejection rates based on signature issues remained the same.

The audit comes after Raffensperger has said he wants to replace signature matching in future elections. Raffensperger said he will ask the General Assembly to require photo ID with absentee ballots.

— Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this article.