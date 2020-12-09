Loeffler, Perdue side with Texas lawsuit that Georgia AG says is ‘wrong’

After a third tally, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp, both Republicans, certified Georgia’s election results Monday that showed Joe Biden won the state by roughly 12,000 votes.

Still, Trump’s insistence of voter fraud has taken root in some of his most loyal supporters. And they’re being echoed by elected GOP officials, some who believe the claims and others who seek to curry favor or avoid getting on his bad side.

Then there’s a small number of state Republicans who have defied him – a group that includes Kemp, Raffensperger and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.

Raffensperger accused Trump of authoring his own defeat by denigrating mail-in ballots, Kemp refused his demands to call a special session to illegally overturn the election results and Duncan urged the president to concede. Each has been singled out by Trump in scathing attacks.

Loeffler and Perdue have a finer line to balance ahead of runoffs to determine control of the Senate. Though neither have parroted his false claims of a “stolen” election – Loeffler wouldn’t answer that question in Sunday’s debate – they’ve also tried to appease Trump by calling for Raffensperger’s resignation.

In the joint statement, the two senators say Trump has the right to ensure “full transparency and uniformity in the counting process.”

“This isn’t hard and it isn’t partisan. It’s American,” said the senators. “No one should ever have to question the integrity of our elections system and the credibility of its outcomes.”

The statement by 16 GOP state senators went a step further. It claimed a” systemic failure to follow the law has allowed misconduct, fraud and irregularities throughout the voting process of this state” without citing substantiated evidence that’s withstood court scrutiny.

Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said the allegations in the lawsuit “are false and irresponsible.”

“Texas alleges that there are 80,000 forged signatures on absentee ballots in Georgia, but they don’t bring forward a single person who this happened to,” she said. “That’s because it didn’t happen.”

Staff writer Mark Niesse contributed to this report.