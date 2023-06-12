Georgia government reporter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights, elections and Georgia government for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Before joining the AJC's politics team in 2017, Niesse reported on DeKalb County corruption investigations and the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal. He has been a reporter for the AJC since 2013. Niesse previously worked for The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala. He also reported for The Daily Report and The Santiago Times in Chile. Mark grew up in the Atlanta area and graduated from the University of Georgia. Twitter: @markniesse

