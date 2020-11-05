Democrats gain ground in Georgia as White House, Senate margins tighten

Trump’s once-formidable lead over Biden shrank throughout the day as election staffers tallied tens of thousands of mail-in ballots. The same trend helped Ossoff climb in his runoff with Perdue.

As Perdue was on the verge of falling below the 50% threshold, his campaign sent a statement that he was preparing for another round of voting, as required by Georgia law when no candidate captures a majority of the vote.

“If overtime is required when all of the votes have been counted, we’re ready, and we will win,” Perdue campaign manager Ben Fry said.

Ossoff campaign manager Ellen Foster said Georgians “are going to send Jon to the Senate to defend their health care and put the interests of working families and small businesses ahead of corporate lobbyists.”

As election workers whittled away a trove of absentee ballots, which were mostly from Democratic-leaning counties, state officials provided frequent updates.

While some of the remaining absentee ballots were counted Thursday, provisional ballots, military overseas votes and others won’t be tallied for days.

“I think it’s really close,” Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said, “and it could be as close as 1,000 votes.”

Gabriel Sterling, the state voting system implementation manager, warned of an “extremely close margin” in the top races as he called for patience.

“Fast is great. We appreciate fast,” he added. “We more appreciate accuracy.”

Republicans shifted their efforts to the courtroom. A Chatham County judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Georgia GOP and the Trump campaign that suggested 53 absentee ballots were mishandled after county officials testified they were received before a Tuesday deadline.

Democrats were on pins and needles.

“People are excited and tired and optimistic,” said Lauren Groh Wargo, chief executive of the Fair Fight voting rights group.

“Georgia is supercompetitive, and we really feel like Biden will be ahead," she said. "And we expect the Trump campaign and desperate Republicans will do all sorts of things to try to stop it.”