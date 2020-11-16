Georgia recount uncovers 2,600 new votes in presidential race

The uncounted ballots in Floyd County is the most significant issue found so far during Georgia’s recount. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said that other counties' recounted figures closely match their original numbers.

State Elections Director Chris Harvey said the ballots will be rescanned and tabulated before results are finalized Friday.

“You want every vote counted right the first time, but that is one of the goals of the audit: to identify problems,” Harvey said. “All the votes will be uploaded, and the results will be what they are.”

Elections officials in Floyd County in northwest Georgia didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Martin said these ballots could rectify a discrepancy between the number of people who checked in to vote early and ballots that were counted in Floyd County.

The issue appeared to occur on an optical scanner that stopped working after a couple of weeks of early voting, Martin said. County election officials were supposed to rescan all paper ballots cast on that machine, but roughly half of them weren’t recorded.