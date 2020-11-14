Trump supporter sues Georgia in attempt to stop election results

“Such a procedure creates a cumbersome bureaucratic procedure to be followed with each defective absentee ballot — and makes it likely that such ballots will simply not be identified by the county officials,” the suit states.

Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs called the lawsuit a “silly, baseless claim.”

“Signature match is intact, and the General Assembly passed legislation to allow voters who failed to include a signature time to add one,” Fuchs said. “We strengthened signature match, period.”

The lawsuit asks a federal judge to stop Raffensperger from certifying election results, prevent him from certifying results that include “defective” absentee ballots, or require alleged ballot deficiencies to be corrected.

Wood has previously represented high-profile clients including Richard Jewell, Herman Cain and the parents of JonBenet Ramsey.