‘A new era.’ Ossoff, Warnock sworn into office, giving Democrats control of Senate

The twin victories pave the way for Biden to aim to fulfill ambitious campaign promises that could have been stymied by a Republican-controlled Senate: a more robust coronavirus relief package, new efforts to curb climate change, legislation to expand voting rights and an immigration overhaul.

They also allow Democrats to lead an impeachment trial of Trump on charges that he incited a deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the day after the Georgia runoffs. Newly minted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has pledged to move forward with the trial, which could end with a vote barring Trump from seeking public office again.

The Democratic victories were powered by soaring turnout from Black Georgians, including many who typically don’t participate in statewide runoffs, along with a continuing leftward shift in Atlanta’s suburbs.

In a brief swearing-in ceremony, Ossoff was escorted by U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat and one of the leading voices for a criminal justice overhaul that the two Democrats have endorsed.

Ossoff took the oath on Hebrew Scripture once owned by Jacob Rothschild, the legendary leader of Atlanta’s historic Temple congregation whose opposition to segregation helped unite the Jewish community.

Ossoff in the Senate: ‘I can’t waste a minute that’s available to do good.’

“That book isn’t just about the synagogue and my Jewish background,” said Ossoff, who earned his Bar Mitzvah at the Temple. “It’s also about the necessity of reanimating the spirit of the civil rights movement and build alliances to pass landmark civil rights legislation.”

Ossoff, 33, is the youngest member of the Senate since 1981. His path to office began in earnest four years ago, when he launched a campaign for an open U.S. House seat in Atlanta’s northern suburbs that attracted national attention and record-setting spending.

After narrowly losing that 2017 bid to Republican Karen Handel, he marshaled the endorsements of civil rights hero John Lewis and other Democrats to mount a challenge against Perdue. He forced the former Fortune 500 chief executive into a runoff in November before defeating him by about 55,000 votes.

The route that Warnock, 51, took to the Senate differed from Ossoff’s. The pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, the historic Atlanta congregation where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached, long aimed to run for public office but didn’t enter the fray until shortly after Loeffler was appointed to the seat by Gov. Brian Kemp.

With support from Stacey Abrams and top national figures, Warnock scared other leading Democrats from entering the 20-candidate special election to emerge with Loeffler as the top two finishers in the November race. He beat Loeffler, a former financial executive, by roughly 93,000 ballots.