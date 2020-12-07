Georgia recount confirms Biden win, again, but Trump still battling

Several lawsuits challenging the election results are pending in federal courts and in Fulton County Superior Court. None has gained much traction so far. But the president’s supporters continue to press their case in court and in the public square.

On Thursday the president’s attorneys took their claims of fraud to a state Senate Judiciary subcommittee, where they tried to convince lawmakers to overturn the election results. On Sunday, four Republican state senators petitioned their colleagues to hold a special session of the General Assembly on Tuesday. Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said that would violate Georgia law.

“Continuing to make debunked claims of stolen elections is hurting our state,” Raffensperger said at Monday’s press conference.

The secretary’s office is investigating about 250 cases of alleged improprieties involving 2020 elections. On Friday Raffensperger announced the GBI will assist in those investigation. But investigators have found no evidence of widespread fraud that would affect the outcome of the election.

“We will continue to take steps to ensure that only legally registered Georgians will be casting ballots,” Raffensperger said.

Trump requested the recount as he is entitled to do under Georgia law because Biden’s margin of victory was less than half a percent. But election officials have said for weeks that the audit and recount would likely not change the outcome of the presidential race.